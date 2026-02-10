HSC Asset Management Hong Kong 2026: Meet The Leading Institutional And Crypto Experts Taking The Stage

In Brief HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong conference on February 12th will bring together over 50 institutional and crypto decision-makers across two stages to explore investment strategy, digital asset deployment, blockchain infrastructure, and emerging technologies such as AI and DePIN.

HSC Asset Management, a premier conference dedicated to bridging the worlds of cryptocurrency and institutional assets, is set to host its upcoming edition in Hong Kong on February 12th.

The event will convene over 50 decision-makers, including institutional investors, hedge funds, Web2 and crypto-focused asset management firms, and family offices, to explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the institutional and digital asset landscape.

A comprehensive agenda across two stages—Asset Management and Hack Seasons—will cover topics such as capital allocation, digital payments, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoins, public blockchain infrastructure, and emerging technologies including AI and DePIN.

According to the schedule, the first day will open on the Asset Management Stage with a panel titled “Capital Is Selective Again,” examining how institutional capital is being reallocated in response to changing market conditions and evolving risk criteria. Participants include Dr. Asaf Nadler from Addressable, Charles Edwards from Capriole Investments, Chetan Karkhanis from Franklin Templeton, John Cahill from Galaxy Digital, and Stanley Ho from Hivemind Capital, who will share insights on investment strategy and digital asset deployment.

Following this, a fireside chat titled “Why Most Blockchains Will Never Be Trusted With Real Money” will explore the technical, governance, and regulatory barriers that limit broader adoption of blockchain for real-money use, featuring Vadim Krekotin from HSC Asset Group, Paul Brody from EY, and Evan Cheng from Mysten Labs. The session will be followed by a keynote from Shady El Damaty from human.tech, focusing on the importance of human-centric design and ethics in financial technology.

The conference will then transition to the panel “The Next Phase of Digital Payments,” addressing the evolution of payments and settlement systems as blockchain and distributed-ledger technologies move toward mainstream adoption. Participants include David Gevorkian from TON Foundation, Christian Rau from Mastercard, Nirup Ramalingam from BridgePort, Jeffrey Tchui from Hashgraph, and Jonathan Rigg from Fuze.

This will be followed by “RWA Is Investable Or It Is Not,” a session dedicated to evaluating whether tokenized real-world assets can meet institutional investment standards, featuring Andy Lee from HashKey Tokenisation, Teddy Pornprinya from Plume Network, Philip Rage from Soter Insure, Melvis Langyintuo from Canton Network, Kristal Gruevski from Zivoe, and Julia Miao from Sihuan Pharmaceutical Group.

After a lunch break, the Asset Management Stage will resume with “Allocating Capital Under Uncertainty,” a panel focused on portfolio construction and capital allocation in unpredictable macro and crypto market conditions, with Pavel Jakovlev from AMINA Bank, Akshat Vaidya from Maelstrom, Aditya Saraf from The Spartan Group, Ciara Sun from C² Ventures, and Bill Qian from Cypher Capital.

This discussion will be followed by a fireside chat, “What Makes an Asset Investable for Trillion-Dollar Capital?” featuring Matthew Newton from Galaxy Digital and Kathleen Wrynn from Invesco.

The stage will close with two panels: “Stablecoins as the Settlement Layer of Digital Finance,” debating the role of stablecoins in payments, settlement, and wholesale finance with Pauline Barnades, Zac Tsui from Foresight Ventures, Felix Eigelshoven from Dfns, Joerg Schmidt from B2C2, and Sharon Lourdes Paul from Gnosis Business, and “RWA From Access to Allocation,” examining how tokenized assets move from pilot projects to institutional allocation, with Aleksandra Fetisova from 1Inch, Matthew Dawson from Ethereum Foundation, Theo Golden from Baillie Gifford, Andrew Robinson from Coinbase, Antonio Liu from TopNod, and Benjamin Liang from Bitget Wallet participating.

Hack Seasons Stage Highlights: Panels On Crypto Capital Flows, Blockchain Infrastructure, And Emerging DePIN & AI Innovations

The Hack Seasons Stage will open with the panel “Where the Money Goes in Crypto,” exploring capital flows within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, featuring Nikita Sachdev from LunaPR, Kelvin Koh from Spartan, Mo Shaikh from Maximum Frequency Ventures, John Fiorelli from Kenetic, and Nenter Chow from Bitmart.

This will be followed by “Liquidity Is Fragmented. Control Is Not,” focusing on liquidity management across decentralized and centralized markets with Igor Dubov from Vortex, Daniel Marin from Nexus, Harsh Sharma from Bullbit AI, Matthew Quek from GRVT, and Cecilia Hsueh from MEXC.

A fireside chat with participants to be announced will follow, leading into the panel “Public Chains Are Infrastructure Now,” which emphasizes public blockchains as foundational infrastructure, featuring Igor Lessio from AIFlow Labs, Steven Goldfeder from Offchain Labs, Oren Katz from StarkWare, and Sam Elfarra from TRON DAO.

After lunch, the stage will resume with a fireside chat on blockchain innovation and strategic vision with Amanda Cassatt from Serotonin, Yat Siu from Animoca Brands, and Ben Goertzel from SingularityNET. The conversation will be followed by “Active Capital Beats Passive Liquidity,” exploring investment strategies emphasizing active participation in crypto markets, featuring Andrey Fedorov from STON.fi, Lingling Jiang from DWF Labs, and Alice Suen from Amber Premium.

The subsequent panel, “DePIN & AI Are Infrastructure, Not a Narrative,” will explore the deployment of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks and AI in blockchain ecosystems with Moz from AKINDO, Frank Mong from Helium, Jonathan LLamas from SEALCOIN, and Clara Tsao from Filecoin.

The stage will conclude with “The Builders’ Roundtable: What Will Actually Scale in 2026–2028,” bringing together Seung Hyun Lee from CoinEasy, Austin Federa from DoubleZero, Nick See Tong from Base, Sean Ang from Chainlink Labs, and Gal Stern from deBridge to discuss which technologies, protocols, and infrastructure projects are poised for sustainable growth in the coming years.

