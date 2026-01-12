How Big Is The Threat Of Quantum Computing To Bitcoin In 2026?

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Quantum computing does not pose a realistic threat to Bitcoin in 2026, but it remains a serious long-term challenge that requires early preparation and gradual cryptographic upgrades.

If you’ve read a decent bit about Bitcoin, the chance is basically 100% that the words “quantum computing” are familiar to you. It’s often seen as the biggest threat to Bitcoin right now, especially now that governments seem to have opened their arms to Bitcoin, removing the threat from their side.

Sometimes the threat shows up as a “Q-Day” countdown. Sometimes it’s framed as a distant, academic concern. The topic moved back into the mainstream crypto conversation towards the end of 2025, with claims that AI-driven error correction could accelerate timelines.

Does quantum computing pose a realistic threat to Bitcoin’s security this year, or is it mainly a long-term upgrade requirement that investors will keep discussing anyway?

What People Mean When They Say “Quantum Breaks Bitcoin”

Bitcoin security relies on cryptography. Specifically, math problems that are easy to verify but extremely hard to reverse. When you send Bitcoin, you create a digital signature using your private key. The network can verify that signature using your public key, but it cannot work backwards to figure out your private key. That’s what makes ownership possible.

A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could change that. Unlike normal computers, quantum computers can solve certain math problems in a completely different way. One of those problems is the kind Bitcoin’s signature system relies on. In theory, a large enough quantum computer could look at a public key and calculate the private key behind it.

That’s the Q-Day scenario people are referring to.

How Powerful Would a Quantum Computer Need to Be?

When companies talk about quantum computers today, they often mention physical qubits. These are the raw building blocks of a quantum machine. The problem is that physical qubits are extremely unstable and error-prone. To do anything serious, you need logical qubits, groups of physical qubits working together with error correction so they behave reliably.

Rough rule of thumb:

Hundreds or thousands of physical qubits ≠ useful

Thousands of logical qubits = useful

To break Bitcoin’s cryptography, researchers estimate you’d need roughly a few thousand logical qubits, which in practice means hundreds of thousands to millions of physical qubits, plus extremely mature error correction. Today’s most advanced machines are still struggling to create dozens of logical qubits.

Why Some Bitcoin Would Be More Exposed Than Others

Even if a powerful quantum computer existed, it wouldn’t automatically break all Bitcoin. The risk depends on whether a Bitcoin’s public key is already visible on the blockchain.

In Bitcoin’s early days, coins were often locked directly to public keys. Those keys have been visible on-chain for more than a decade. If quantum computers ever become strong enough, those coins would be the easiest targets. That’s why people keep mentioning Satoshi Nakamoto’s coins. They’re old, they haven’t moved, and many are locked using early formats.

Modern wallets work differently. Most Bitcoin addresses today hide the public key until the moment coins are spent. That means the public key only appears briefly, when a transaction is broadcast.

In theory, a quantum attacker would have a small window (roughly the time it takes for a transaction to confirm) to derive the private key and steal the coins. In practice, doing that would require a quantum computer that is not just powerful, but fast, stable, and precise. We’re nowhere near that today.

What About AI Accelerating Quantum Progress?

This is where the narrative gets louder. AI is increasingly being used to improve quantum systems. Helping with error correction, chip design, and control systems. But there’s an important distinction:

AI can speed up research

AI does not remove physical limits

Quantum computing isn’t blocked by clever software alone. It’s blocked by materials, cooling, noise, manufacturing, and control at atomic scales. Even optimistic roadmaps from companies like Google and IBM place truly large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum machines in the 2030s, not this year.

Where Quantum Computing Actually Stands Going Into 2026

As of late 2025:

The largest machines have just over 1,000 physical qubits

Logical qubit counts remain very low

Error correction is improving, but still fragile

No system can run the kind of long, complex computations needed to attack Bitcoin

That’s why many institutional research reports describe quantum risk as real but distant. Grayscale, for example, has called quantum computing a long-term cryptographic issue, but not something expected to impact Bitcoin markets or security in 2026.

Is Bitcoin Doing Anything About This?

Yes. Slowly, and deliberately. Bitcoin developers have been discussing post-quantum cryptography for years. That means new types of digital signatures that quantum computers can’t easily break. There are already proposals exploring how Bitcoin could support quantum-resistant addresses in the future, building on existing upgrades like Taproot.

Outside Bitcoin, governments and tech companies like Google are already standardizing post-quantum cryptography. New cryptographic standards were finalized in 2024, and major tech firms are beginning to adopt them. That matters because Bitcoin won’t need to invent new math from scratch. The challenge is integration and coordination.

Why This Isn’t Urgent, But Not Ignorable Either

Bitcoin changes slowly by design. That’s usually a strength. It prevents rushed upgrades and accidental breakage. But it also means that big transitions take years, not months. Quantum computing doesn’t need to be an emergency in 2026 for preparation to matter in 2026.

The realistic timeline looks like this:

2026 : research, discussion, early tooling

: research, discussion, early tooling Late 2020s : clearer timelines, test deployments

: clearer timelines, test deployments 2030s: actual pressure to migrate

The biggest risk is not “Bitcoin breaks overnight“, but waiting too long to treat post-quantum migration as a serious engineering task.

So How Big Is the Threat in 2026?

Put plainly:

Quantum computers will not break Bitcoin in 2026

They are not close enough to do so

But the long-term issue is real, and preparation for it matters

Quantum computing will continue to appear in investor disclosures, institutional risk assessments, and long-term protocol discussions. Not because disaster is imminent, but because Bitcoin is now large enough to warrant thinking in decades. The quantum debate is less about panic and more about maturity.

Bitcoin isn’t facing an existential crisis next year. It’s facing the same challenge every piece of long-lived infrastructure eventually does: how to upgrade safely, slowly, and before it’s too late.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

