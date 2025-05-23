Hinkal Declares “Public Wallets Are Dead” as It Builds the Future of Institutional Privacy in DeFi

In Brief Georgi Koreli of Hinkal makes a compelling case for the death of public wallets, unveiling the company’s flagship solution—invisible wallets—as the privacy infrastructure DeFi desperately needs.

Georgi Koreli is building something most of crypto has ignored for too long: privacy, which actually works for institutions. Hinkal’s “invisible wallets” are designed to feel like private banking accounts — but on-chain. You get the full composability of DeFi without broadcasting your balances, your trades, or your wallet activity to the world.

“Right now, moving from a private bank account to a fully public crypto wallet just doesn’t make sense for serious players. Anyone can see your assets. You can get front-run, hacked, dusted… it’s not sustainable.”

For Koreli, public wallets — as we know them — are done. The existing infrastructure just wasn’t built with institutional needs in mind, and there’s no easy way to retrofit privacy into a system that wasn’t designed for it.

That’s why Hinkal is starting fresh. Their invisible wallets are private by default. They’re building private multisigs too — not just to hide balances and transaction history, but also to protect signer privacy, a growing threat vector in large-scale wallet management.

“When Franklin Templeton started using tokenized funds, they got hit with dusting attacks. Just random NFTs thrown at their wallets. Imagine someone sending garbage to your bank account just because they can.”

Hinkal’s approach is aimed squarely at institutions, not privacy maxis. They’re targeting real-world use cases like payroll, fund management, and enterprise transactions — areas where transparency isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s a liability.

And the timing might finally be right. Between advances in ZK tech and the rise of RWAs and stablecoins, privacy is starting to matter again — not just as a feature, but as a requirement.

“The old privacy tools were clunky and fragmented. You had to give up yield or use standalone chains. But now institutions are moving in. They want DeFi without giving up the discretion they already have in TradFi.”

Over the next year, Hinkal plans to scale up integrations and support more complex institutional structures. Their bet? That the next wave of DeFi participants will demand infrastructure that works like traditional finance — but better.

“If we get wallets right, everything else follows.”

