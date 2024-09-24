HashKey Global Unveils StarryNift As Its 9th Launchpool, Offering Participants A Share Of 1,125,000 SNIFT

In Brief HashKey Global introduced StarryNift as the ninth project on its Launchpool, allowing users to lock USDT and SNIFT to earn SNIFT tokens.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the introduction of StarryNift (SNIFT) as the ninth project on its Launchpool. This initiative allows users to lock their USDT and SNIFT to earn SNIFT tokens over a three-day period, beginning at 10:00 UTC on September 24th. Yield generation will commence at 09:00 UTC on September 26th.

SNIFT will also be listed in the Innovation Zone. Additionally, HashKey Global plans to launch a Zero Fee for Futures Trading campaign starting September 27th, allowing users to trade futures without incurring any fees.

The total supply of SNIFT tokens is set at 1 billion, with 1.125 million allocated for Launchpool token rewards. The Launchpool includes a USDT pool offering 787,500 SNIFT in rewards, with a minimum locking amount of 10 USDT and a maximum of 5,000 USDT. Additionally, there is an SNIFT pool with a total reward of 337,500 SNIFT, requiring a minimum locking amount of 125 SNIFT and a maximum of 125,000 SNIFT.

The exchange will conduct hourly snapshots of user holdings and the total assets in the mining pool to calculate users’ mining rewards based on their locked assets. Once tokens are locked, the hourly yield will be automatically calculated.

Furthermore, users can earn an additional 56,250 SNIFT from a prize pool by inviting friends. For each friend who successfully joins the Launchpool, the inviter will receive 150 SNIFT.

StarryNift: What Is It?

StarryNift is an advanced AI-powered co-creation platform that enhances virtual experiences through its AI SDK infrastructure. Users can engage in various activities, including gaming, content creation, social interactions, developing decentralized identities (DIDs), and earning rewards in an immersive environment.

The project is currently preparing for its Token Generation Event. According to StarryNift’s tokenomics, the distribution of SNIFT tokens is as follows: 10% is allocated for the initial airdrop, 20.5% for investors, 5% for partners and advisors, 4.5% for the team, 30% for ecosystem incentives, 10% for the treasury, 10% for staking, and 10% for the DAO.

