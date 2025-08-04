Google Pilots Machine Learning System In US To Estimate User Ages Using Account Activity Data

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Google is piloting a machine learning system in the US that uses account data, like search history and watched YouTube videos, to estimate users’ ages.

Technology company Google announced that it is conducting tests in the United States on a new machine learning-based technology designed to estimate users’ ages and apply age-appropriate content filters across its range of products. The system will analyze data associated with Google accounts, including search queries and video viewing patterns on YouTube, to determine the likely age of the user. If the technology assesses that an individual is under the age of 18, Google will send an email notification outlining potential changes in product functionality.

For users identified as underage, several adjustments will be implemented. These include the deactivation of the location timeline feature in Google Maps, suspension of personalized advertising, restriction of age-sensitive ad categories, and removal of access to adult-themed applications within the Play Store. On YouTube, digital well-being tools such as video break reminders and bedtime prompts will be enabled automatically, particularly for those engaging with content late at night. Additionally, the system will take steps to limit repeated exposure to specific types of material, such as content that may contribute to body image concerns.

Users who believe they have been incorrectly identified as underage will have the option to appeal the decision by submitting verification, which may include a government-issued ID or a selfie for age confirmation.

Google Expands Use Of Age Estimation Technologies To Enhance User Protection

Google recently implemented comparable safeguards on YouTube and is now expanding its efforts by testing machine learning-driven age gating for Google accounts more broadly within the United States. The company indicated that it has previously trialed age estimation technologies in select, unspecified markets and reported favorable outcomes from those tests.

In an official statement, the company explained that its age assurance framework is intended to balance access and protection by allowing adults to utilize necessary services while ensuring appropriate safeguards are in place for younger users. This system relies on a combination of age estimation and, where required, age verification.

Google noted that age assurance technologies are gaining traction across the digital industry, and expressed support for their increasing use by other organizations. Google’s implementation is described as privacy-conscious, claiming it does not collect additional user data or disseminate detailed personal information across apps and websites. The company emphasized that building a safer digital environment requires collaborative action throughout the technology sector and reaffirmed its commitment to creating age-appropriate, privacy-preserving experiences for younger audiences across its suite of platforms.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson