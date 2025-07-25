YouTube Launches AI-Powered Photo-To-Video And Effects Tools For Shorts Creators

In Brief YouTube has introduced new AI-powered tools for Shorts, including photo-to-video features and generative effects powered by Veo 2, alongside a dedicated AI Playground.

Widely used platform for video sharing and viewing, YouTube introduced new creative tools aimed at simplifying and enhancing the process of creating content on YouTube Shorts. These tools include a feature called Photo to Video, which allows users to convert a single image from their device’s photo library into a video.

By selecting a photo and applying a creative suggestion, users can animate still images, such as adding motion to landscape pictures, animating everyday photos, or enlivening group shots. This feature is currently being rolled out at no cost in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to extend availability to additional regions later in the year.

Additionally, users can explore a range of new effects that frequently update to offer fresh creative options. The latest generative effects enable users to transform simple doodles into engaging images and modify selfies into distinctive videos with themes such as underwater swimming or resembling a sibling lookalike. These effects can be accessed via the Effects icon in the Shorts camera, under the AI section. The platform plans to gradually expand access to these features to more creators worldwide in the upcoming weeks.

Both the Photo to Video feature and the generative effects are powered by Veo 2, an AI video generation technology. Google, YouTube’s parent company, developed Veo 2 as a competitor to Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video generator. Prior to this, YouTube allowed creators to generate AI-driven backgrounds for Shorts through a feature called Dream Screen, which worked based on text prompts. Veo 2 enhances this capability by enabling the creation of standalone video clips that can be incorporated into Shorts.

Looking ahead, YouTube plans to introduce Veo 3 to Shorts later in the summer. Veo 3, developed by Google DeepMind and launched in May 2025 as part of the Google AI Ultra subscription, offers users the ability to generate highly realistic video clips lasting up to eight seconds from simple text prompts. These clips include audio, dialogue, and sound effects, representing a significant advancement in AI-generated video technology.

the playground is open on Shorts ✨



📷 bring your camera roll to life by transforming photos into videos

🪄 dive into a world of Veo effects and doodle effects

📍 discover our new AI playground, an all in one hub for creation featureshttps://t.co/JtYKb0Ab6x pic.twitter.com/O6dO9e73XJ — YouTube (@YouTube) July 23, 2025

The latest AI creation tools can now be explored within the AI Playground, a dedicated space designed for content creation. This platform offers access to the newest generative AI tools, a curated gallery showcasing inspirational examples, and a selection of pre-filled prompts that enable users to quickly produce videos, images, music, and other media. Users can access the AI Playground by selecting the create button and then tapping the sparkle icon located in the upper right corner. Currently, this feature is available to all users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In order to ensure transparency, all content generated using these tools includes SynthID watermarks and clear labels, identifying the material as AI-created.

