News Report Technology
July 29, 2025

Google Expands AI Mode Availability In UK, Enhancing Search With Deeper Insights And Follow-Ups

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 29, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 29, 2025 at 9:23 am

In Brief

Google has launched AI Mode in the UK to deliver deeper, more context-aware responses and support complex queries through text, voice, and images while enhancing content discovery across the web.

Google Expands AI Mode Availability In UK, Enhancing Search With Deeper Insights And Follow-Ups

Technology company Google announced that it has launched AI Mode for users in the United Kingdom, introducing a more advanced search functionality with improved reasoning, multimodal input, and dynamic follow-up capabilities. The feature is gradually rolling out and can be accessed as a new tab on the Search results page or through the Google application on both Android and iOS platforms.

AI Mode is built to handle complex and layered search queries, delivering responses that aim to be more contextually aware and informative. Powered by a customized version of the Gemini 2.5 model, it is tailored for queries that traditionally would have required multiple searches. The tool is particularly suited for open-ended tasks such as product comparisons, trip planning, and in-depth explanations, with early usage data indicating that query lengths are two to three times longer than average.

The system employs a query fan-out method, which deconstructs user inputs into smaller components and runs multiple parallel searches. This enables deeper web exploration and helps surface highly relevant content. The aim is to extend traditional search boundaries by surfacing nuanced and detailed information from across the internet.

AI Mode also supports multimodal interaction, allowing users to input queries via text, voice, or images. The feature includes voice recognition and visual input tools, such as the option to upload or capture photos when posing questions. This multimodal integration is intended to offer a more natural and flexible search experience.

Google Enhances Search With AI Mode To Improve Content Discovery And User Engagement Across The Web

Google continues to prioritize helping users find content from across the web, and this remains a core aspect of its mission. With the introduction of AI Mode, individuals are able to articulate their queries more precisely and receive relevant web content presented in various formats, accompanied by clear links for further exploration. This expansion in query types is designed to broaden access to information and enhance opportunities for discovering diverse content online.

As AI capabilities are integrated into the Search experience, Google maintains its emphasis on delivering information and viewpoints from a wide spectrum of sources. One example is the AI Overviews feature, which has led to users visiting a broader variety of websites, particularly when seeking answers to more involved questions. Additionally, the quality of user engagement appears to be improving, with data showing that visitors clicking through from AI Overviews tend to spend more time on the sites they reach.

The development of AI Mode is grounded in Google’s existing quality and ranking infrastructure, with new techniques introduced to enhance the factual reliability of responses. The goal is to provide AI-generated answers as frequently as possible, though in cases where confidence in the response is limited, standard web search results will be shown instead. While recognizing that the product is in its early stages and that inaccuracies may occur, the company affirms its ongoing commitment to refining and advancing its performance.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

