Google Introduces AI-Powered Travel Tools In Search: Canvas For Plan Organization, Expanded Flight Deals, And Agentic Booking

In Brief Google rolled out new AI-powered travel planning features in Search, including Canvas for custom itineraries, an expanded Flight Deals tool, and agentic booking.

Technology company Google announced that it has introduced new AI-driven travel planning features in Search, designed to help users create personalized itineraries, identify optimal deals, and streamline bookings.

The company highlighted Canvas, a tool within AI Mode, which provides a workspace for organizing plans and projects over time. Users can now leverage Canvas to design travel plans tailored to their preferences by specifying the type of trip and desired recommendations, then selecting “Create Canvas.”

The Canvas side panel immediately generates a plan that integrates real-time Search data for flights and hotels, Google Maps details such as photos and reviews, and relevant information from across the web. Recommendations include hotel comparisons based on pricing and amenities, as well as suggestions for restaurants and activities optimized by travel time from the selected accommodations.

Users can refine their plans by asking follow-up questions or evaluating trade-offs, such as choosing a hotel closer to dining options but further from hiking areas. Plans can be paused and revisited later through AI Mode history in the top-left menu.

The Canvas travel planning feature is currently available on desktop in the US for participants in the AI Mode experiment in Labs.

Google Expands AI-Powered Flight Deals To Over 200 Countries, Offering Personalized Travel Bargains

The company has also rolled out Flight Deals, an AI-powered search tool within Google Flights that was previously available in the US, Canada, and India. The feature is aimed at travelers seeking affordable options and the ability to quickly identify cost-effective destinations.

Users can begin by describing their travel preferences—such as destination, dates, and style of travel—in natural language, and Flight Deals leverages AI to interpret these inputs and highlight the most relevant bargains.

The service is now expanding to over 200 countries and territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, and supports more than 60 languages.

Google Expands AI Mode To Simplify Bookings For Restaurants, Events, And Wellness Services

Furthermore, this week, AI Mode’s agentic capabilities are expanding to more users, enabling easier booking of services such as restaurant reservations, event tickets, and beauty or wellness appointments. Users simply provide their preferences and requirements, and AI Mode searches multiple platforms and websites to identify real-time availability that matches their criteria.

The system then presents a curated selection with direct links to complete bookings through partners including OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Booksy, Fresha, and Vagaro. Restaurant booking via AI Mode is now available in the US without requiring a Labs opt-in, while event tickets and local appointment bookings remain accessible to US Labs users.

Plans are underway to extend agentic booking to flights and hotels, allowing users to describe their needs, compare options, and access schedules, prices, photos, amenities, and reviews before completing bookings through partners.

This functionality is being developed in collaboration with travel industry partners such as Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with the goal of providing users comprehensive access to travel options from providers of all sizes.

