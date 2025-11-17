en en
News Report Technology
November 17, 2025

Google Unveils AI Shopping Updates To Automate Holiday Shopping Experience

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 17, 2025 at 9:40 am Updated: November 17, 2025 at 8:53 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 17, 2025 at 9:40 am

In Brief

Google introduced AI shopping upgrades for the holidays, including an agent that calls stores to check inventory, agentic checkout, product browsing in Gemini, and more.

Google Unveils AI Shopping Updates To Automate Holiday Shopping Experience

Technology company Google introduced an update to its AI shopping experience ahead of the holiday season, aiming to simplify product discovery and purchasing across its platforms. 

According to the announcement, users can now shop conversationally in Search. The update allows users to describe what they are looking for in natural language, rather than relying on filters or specific keywords, and receive organized, visually rich responses with detailed information such as prices, reviews, and inventory availability. 

AI Mode tailors these responses to the user’s query, providing shoppable images for visual inspiration or side-by-side comparison tables to evaluate multiple products, including insights drawn from reviews.

Powered by the Shopping Graph, which contains over 50 billion product listings with continuous updates, the system ensures that users access accurate, up-to-date information. 

Apart from that, shopping capabilities are also integrated into the Gemini application, enabling users to move seamlessly from idea generation to browsing. The application delivers shoppable listings, comparison tables, pricing across the web, and buying options directly within the chat interface, and this functionality is now available to all Gemini users in the US.

Google Launches Agentic AI Features For Automated Local Store Checks And Smart Checkout

Google has also introduced an agentic AI feature to streamline local purchases. When searching for products “near me” in Search, users can opt to have Google call nearby stores to check availability, pricing, and promotions. This is powered by Duplex technology combined with upgraded Gemini models, which identify relevant stores, suggest questions, and summarize the results. Responses are delivered via email or text and include inventory information from additional nearby stores. The rollout currently covers categories such as toys, health and beauty, and electronics in the US.

Additionally, Google is launching an agentic checkout feature to help users purchase items at the right price automatically. By tracking specific products, users are notified when prices fall within their defined budget, and eligible purchases can be completed through Google Pay with user approval. 

This feature, integrated into Search and AI Mode, is available from select merchants including Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and Shopify sellers, with broader availability planned. The system leverages Google’s Shopping Graph and secure payments infrastructure to ensure reliable and protected transactions.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.