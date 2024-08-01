en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
August 01, 2024

GBG And Chartis Research Report: Rising Fraud Threats In Asia And Advanced Technology Solutions

by
Published: August 01, 2024 at 8:03 am Updated: August 01, 2024 at 8:03 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 01, 2024 at 8:03 am

In Brief

GBG released a report in partnership with Chartis Research, exploring the hurdles and a progress in fraud detection and prevention in Asia.

GBG And Chartis Research Report: Rising Fraud Threats In Asia And Advanced Technology Solutions

Company specializing in identity verification, location intelligence, and fraud prevention, GBG released a new report titled “Building Trust in Digital Channels: A Study of Banking and Finance in Asia.” Produced in partnership with Chartis Research, the study explores the hurdles and a progress in fraud detection and prevention in light of the region’s unprecedented digital adoption levels.

One of the major findings indicates that 8 in 10 Asian financial institutions and banks are encountering challenges with digital fraud detection. However, they are actively contributing in the technology and improving user experience to reduce these risks and maintain customer confidence.

The company has also highlighted a warning tendency of the growing complexity and frequency of fraud occurrences. Nearly 90% of participants identified evolving tactics and sophistication as the greatest challenges in fraud identification. Importantly, scams and phishing attacks have seen the most notable increases, with 59% and 57% of respondents reporting a rise in these two types of fraud, respectively.

When it comes to balancing security and customer experience, 97% of respondents acknowledged the challenge. This echoes the fast digital adoption across Asia, where real-time payments are now commonplace, enhancing the risk of fraud for financial institutions and their clients. Consequently, it is crucial for these organizations to implement strong security measures while ensuring a positive customer experience to maintain trust.

GBG Finds That Proactive Technological Investments Represent A Priority  

Among other findings, the report emphasizes that accurately detecting newer, more complex fraud types will necessitate a multi-layered approach that combines traditional anomaly detection techniques with advanced methods such as neural networks. However, the presence of legacy systems and technology complicates the integration of additional data into existing fraud practices, with 64% of respondents citing this as a primary reason for high false positive rates. This issue is further compounded by the prevalence of poor data quality, a concern shared by 52% of the respondents.

Additionally, the study found that while banks and financial institutions in Asia have traditionally relied on recruiting staff to address gaps in fraud detection, these organizations plan to increase their investments in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) over the coming years. Investment in these technologies is expected to rise from 16% in 2023-24 to 68% in 2025-26. This indicates a shift away from traditional anomaly detection methods towards automated solutions capable of managing more complex tasks. This transition aims to reduce the burden on staff and organizational costs while enhancing fraud detection efficiency.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bedrock Partners With Binance Web3 Wallet To Launch BTC Pre-Staking Campaign

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

DOP Prepares To Launch Mainnet And Roll Out NFT Encryption On Polygon On August 5

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

OpenEden Introduces Tokenized United States Treasury Bills On XRP Ledger

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

How Grants Propel Web3 Startups to Mainstream Success: Looking at BNB Chain

by Jimmy Zhao
August 01, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bedrock Partners With Binance Web3 Wallet To Launch BTC Pre-Staking Campaign

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

DOP Prepares To Launch Mainnet And Roll Out NFT Encryption On Polygon On August 5

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

OpenEden Introduces Tokenized United States Treasury Bills On XRP Ledger

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

Covalent Launches Ecosystem Airdrop, Distributing $100,000 In TAIKO To CXT Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
August 01, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bedrock Partners With Binance Web3 Wallet To Launch BTC Pre-Staking Campaign
News Report Technology
Bedrock Partners With Binance Web3 Wallet To Launch BTC Pre-Staking Campaign
by Alisa Davidson
August 1, 2024
DOP Prepares To Launch Mainnet And Roll Out NFT Encryption On Polygon On August 5
News Report Software Technology
DOP Prepares To Launch Mainnet And Roll Out NFT Encryption On Polygon On August 5
by Alisa Davidson
August 1, 2024
OpenEden Introduces Tokenized United States Treasury Bills On XRP Ledger
Markets News Report Technology
OpenEden Introduces Tokenized United States Treasury Bills On XRP Ledger
by Alisa Davidson
August 1, 2024
How Grants Propel Web3 Startups to Mainstream Success: Looking at BNB Chain
Opinion Business Education Lifestyle Software Technology
How Grants Propel Web3 Startups to Mainstream Success: Looking at BNB Chain
by Jimmy Zhao
August 1, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.