Gate Ventures Announces Strategic Acquisition Of ADEN Decentralized Perpetual Exchange

Venture capital division of the global cryptocurrency platform Gate, Gate Ventures, announced the acquisition of ADEN, a leading decentralized perpetual exchange. This move represents a significant step in Gate’s expansion into the decentralized derivatives sector and demonstrates its long-term focus on advancing its “All in Web3” strategy through infrastructure innovation and ecosystem integration. The integrated ADEN platform is scheduled to launch officially on November 3rd.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, ADEN currently ranks as the third-largest decentralized perpetual exchange worldwide, reporting a monthly trading volume of more than $20 billion and a user base exceeding 200,000. After the acquisition, ADEN will transition to Gate Layer Chain, Gate’s proprietary Layer 2 network, to take advantage of enhanced scalability, security, and transaction efficiency.

Gate Layer, which underpins the upgraded ADEN platform, is a next-generation Layer 2 network developed on the OP Stack and fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Using GateChain as its settlement layer and supported by GT staking, Gate Layer is designed to provide high concurrency, low latency, and reduced fees, enabling decentralized applications to perform with near-centralized efficiency. Its cross-chain interoperability, facilitated by LayerZero, allows smooth asset transfers between Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and other major blockchains, offering a versatile framework for ADEN’s future growth.

Within the Gate Layer ecosystem, Gate Perp DEX functions as the central platform integrating the results of this acquisition. Operating on Gate Layer, it offers access to over 447 perpetual markets with leverage of up to 125x, supports cross-chain deposits and withdrawals, and provides multiple margin options. Users can begin trading directly through wallet connection, with all assets managed through on-chain records and audited smart contracts. The platform aims to deliver a secure, transparent, and efficient decentralized trading experience designed for both professional traders and institutional participants.

Gate Ventures Advances Decentralized Derivatives Trading And Ecosystem Growth

ADEN was established by INBUM, the creator of the Bugscoin (BGSC) project and an experienced derivatives trader, and is recognized for offering a trading experience comparable to centralized exchanges within a decentralized framework. Developed on a secure and scalable foundation, the platform provides deep liquidity, minimal transaction costs, and an advanced trading interface. Its shared on-chain order book enables efficient order matching, while real-time market data and professional-grade analytical tools facilitate precise trading strategies. With maker fees set at 0% and taker fees as low as 0.009%,

ADEN features one of the most competitive pricing models in the sector. Supported by a community of more than 140,000 ecosystem participants and 700,000 YouTube followers, the platform emphasizes community engagement through incentive structures designed to promote active participation and long-term liquidity growth.

Gate Ventures also functions as a strategic accelerator for the Bugscoin ecosystem, contributing to the expansion of its token economy and international reach. This collaboration enhances the connection between ADEN and Bugscoin, enabling both ecosystems to develop within the larger Gate Layer framework.

The incorporation of ADEN into the Gate ecosystem represents a significant stage in the progression of decentralized derivatives trading. By combining ADEN’s established liquidity model and community foundation with Gate’s technological and financial capabilities, Gate Ventures seeks to redefine institutional and professional engagement in on-chain derivatives markets. The acquisition broadens Gate’s presence within decentralized finance while supporting its objective to connect centralized and decentralized systems through technological advancement and integrated ecosystem development.

Moving ahead, Gate intends to continue implementing its “All in Web3” initiative by developing the next generation of crypto exchange infrastructure and fostering the global adoption of Web3 technologies. INBUM, the founder of Bugscoin (BGSC) and creator of ADEN, will remain in his role as Founder of ADEN.

