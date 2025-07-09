Gate Launches ‘Red Bull Racing Tour’ Phase II With F1 Grandstand Tickets And 20,000 GT Prize Pool

In Brief Gate has launched Phase II of its Red Bull Racing Tour campaign, offering zero-barrier crypto trading challenges with leaderboard-based rewards, F1 race ticket prizes, and a prize pool of up to 20,000 GT to drive engagement during the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gate has officially launched the second phase of its Red Bull Racing Tour campaign, designed to align with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team’s progress during the 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix season. Beginning on July 9th, the campaign introduces a trading challenge with no entry barrier and presents participants with opportunities to win F1 race tickets and a share of a prize pool totaling up to 20,000 GT. The initiative aims to renew interest in gamified trading within the digital asset space.

The campaign is divided into two primary stages: the registration period, which runs from July 9th through August 10th, and the competition period, spanning from July 12th to August 10th. Both spot and futures trading are included in the competition format. After completing the registration process, participants can engage in trading activities where higher volumes directly contribute to an expanding prize pool. Spot trading volume is subject to a 1.5x multiplier, allowing participants to gain an advantage on the campaign’s leaderboards.

Three official leaderboards define the reward structure. The Top Driver Trade Leaderboard accounts for 70% of the prize pool and ranks users by their overall trading volume. The highest-ranking trader will be awarded an exclusive Formula 1 race ticket package. The top 50 traders in this category will share 80% of the allocated prize amount, while the remaining qualifying participants will divide the remaining 20% in proportion to their trading volume. The Top Driver Return % Leaderboard comprises 20% of the prize pool and is based on the percentage of returns generated from futures trading. The final 10% is designated for the Bounty Driver Leaderboard, which tracks users who complete specific tasks to earn “mileage” points; rewards are distributed based on each participant’s share of total mileage earned.

In order to expand engagement, the campaign includes incentives tailored to new users and daily participation. Individuals who register and enroll in the campaign for the first time will receive a 10 USDT Futures Voucher, distributed on a daily, first-come, first-served basis. In addition, users who complete daily social sharing activities will be eligible to receive equivalent Futures Vouchers, enhancing user interaction and campaign reach.

Gate’s ‘Red Bull Racing Tour’ Engages 41,000 Participants And Surpasses $13.3B In Trading Volume During First Phase

During the first phase of Gate’s “Red Bull Racing Tour” campaign, close to 41,000 participants engaged in the event, contributing to a cumulative trading volume that exceeded 13.3 billion USDT. The top-ranking participant on the leaderboard demonstrated consistent returns through high-frequency trading, earning a ticket to attend a Formula 1 race in person. According to this participant, the competition represented more than a simple trading event, highlighting the importance of precise timing and strategic decision-making. The integration of leaderboard rankings and bounty-based tasks introduced a structured and competitive dynamic to the campaign. By merging trading incentives with the high-intensity appeal of professional motorsport, the event aimed to deliver a comprehensive and immersive experience. Participants engaged in active digital asset trading while simultaneously experiencing the pace and intensity associated with Formula 1 racing. Full event details can be found at the official website.

Gate, which currently serves over 30 million registered users worldwide, continues to expand its regulatory and compliance footprint. The platform remains focused on advancing its brand through strategic collaborations in sports, ongoing product development, and initiatives that enhance user participation. These efforts reflect Gate’s broader objective of increasing global access to and adoption of Web3 technologies.

