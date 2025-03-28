Gate Technology Rebrands To Gate.io, Strengthening Its Presence In Europe

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate Technology is rebranding as Gate.io, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Europe and aligning with the globally recognized Gate.io brand.

Gate Technology, formerly known as Gate.MT, has announced its rebranding to Gate.io. This change signifies the company’s dedication to enhancing its presence in Europe and aligning itself with the globally recognized Gate.io brand.

Giovanni Cunti, CEO of Gate Technology, thanked clients for their ongoing trust and support, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position within the European cryptocurrency market and continuing to serve its expanding client base.

Since 2022, Gate Technology has been serving clients in Europe with its VFA Class 4 license obtained from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). In Italy, the company operates through its subsidiary, which became a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) in 2024. Both entities will continue offering services under the new Gate.io brand.

The rebranding is designed to capitalize on the strength of the Gate.io name, which is widely recognized as one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, with over 22 million clients worldwide. This change is part of a larger strategy to strengthen the company’s brand presence in Europe while continuing to offer top-tier cryptocurrency exchange and custody services.

Gate Technology’s Rebranding: A Strategic Move To Enhance Services And Expand Regulated Operations Across Europe

Gate Technology has emphasized that the rebranding goes beyond just a name change. It is part of a broader initiative to improve its service offerings for European clients, ensuring a secure and user-friendly experience while remaining compliant with local cryptocurrency regulations.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its regulated operations throughout Europe, aiming to achieve full regulatory coverage across all countries. Further announcements will be made in the coming months regarding the scope and timeline of this expansion.

Recently, Gate Group, the operator of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, announced the launch of Gate OTC’s fiat deposit and withdrawal services on its Malta-based platform, Gate.MT. This development is a significant step in Gate Group’s global compliance strategy, providing European and international users with a more accessible and efficient fiat-to-crypto gateway.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson