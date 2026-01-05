Gate Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Record Growth In Users, Trading, And Web3 Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate’s 2025 annual report highlights strong growth in users, trading volumes, token launches, and Web3 initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leading global digital asset exchange with expanded infrastructure, compliance, and real-world engagement.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has published its 2025 annual report, highlighting a global user base approaching 50 million. Both spot and derivatives trading activity grew over the year, with the platform maintaining a leading position in global market share. Gate’s development strategy is shifting from rapid expansion toward more sustainable growth, with a focus on user scale, liquidity, and systematic infrastructure.

In 2025, Gate’s market performance showed continued improvement. CoinDesk’s monthly reports indicate that the platform’s overall market share increased by 1.78% year-over-year, ranking it second worldwide. Spot trading reached multiple monthly record highs, with peak monthly volume surpassing $160 billion, raising Gate’s global spot market share to 6.04%. In derivatives, its contract market share rose to 10.6%, representing the largest year-to-date growth among derivatives platforms.

Gate’s yield-oriented offerings also showed stable growth throughout the year. Gate Earn’s Simple Earn product launched 305 new projects in 2025, bringing the total number of active investment projects to over 1,000, with cumulative subscriptions exceeding $41 billion. Staking products were expanded to support 40 assets, while Gate exchange-traded fund (ETF) added 244 tokens, making it one of the mainstream exchanges with the broadest leveraged token support. Options trading remained in the global top five, with daily trading volumes in the hundreds of millions of US dollars and open interest increasing roughly twenty-one-fold compared to the start of the year.

Gate Reports Strong 2025 Performance, Expanding Token Launches, Web3 Ecosystem, And Global Infra

Gate’s token launch and user incentive programs demonstrated strong results throughout 2025. Gate Alpha facilitated hundreds of new token launches each month, with cumulative airdrop rewards per account reaching $7,400 for the year. Gate Launchpool introduced over 200 projects, with total staking exceeding $30 billion, while Gate Launchpad recorded cumulative subscriptions of more than $2.1 billion, distributing over $16 million in airdrop rewards. The HODLer Airdrop program launched 208 projects, distributing upwards of $8.5 million in rewards, and CandyDrop attracted nearly six million participants, offering an annual prize pool close to $18 million. These figures illustrate Gate’s ongoing strength in user engagement and asset retention strategies.

In 2025, Gate advanced its “All in Web3” strategy, gradually establishing a product ecosystem focused on decentralized trading, on-chain infrastructure, and incentive mechanisms. Web3 offerings such as Gate Perp DEX, Gate Swap, and Meme Go achieved cumulative trading volumes exceeding $25 billion, with more than 6.5 million on-chain transactions during the year. Gate Perp DEX alone generated over $24 billion in trading volume within three months of its launch, positioning it among the fastest-growing decentralized perpetual contract infrastructures.

Gate’s proprietary high-performance Layer 2 network, Gate Layer, now supports over 100 million on-chain addresses and handles tens of millions of monthly transactions, demonstrating its capacity for high-frequency trading scenarios. The platform continues to prioritize security, transparency, and compliance, maintaining a trusted environment through 100% proof-of-reserves and a comprehensive risk control system. By October 2025, Gate’s total reserves reached $11.676 billion, representing a reserve ratio of 124% and covering nearly 500 assets. On the regulatory front, multiple Gate entities have obtained or completed registrations, licenses, or approvals in jurisdictions including Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

In addition to business and infrastructure growth, Gate completed several major branding and global initiatives in 2025. Marking its 12th anniversary, the platform updated its brand system, launched a new international domain, Gate.com, unified its visual identity, and formally adopted the Chinese name “大门,” reflecting its role as a global gateway connecting users to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Strengthening Web3 Integration And Global Presence Through Partnerships And Ecosystem Expansion

Gate further reinforced the connection between Web3 and mainstream audiences through cross-industry partnerships and offline initiatives. The platform extended its presence into high-visibility real-world settings by serving as an official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 and as the official sleeve sponsor of Inter FC Internazionale Milano. Around these sporting events, Gate enhanced engagement through digital collectibles, themed hospitality experiences, and immersive offline activities, increasing brand awareness and emotional resonance. Simultaneously, Gate maintained an active presence at major international industry gatherings, including Consensus Hong Kong, WebX Summit, and Coinfest Asia, while sponsoring events such as the Token of Love Music Festivals and participating in community and charitable initiatives. These activities reflect Gate’s efforts to broaden Web3 adoption beyond the trading platform and into tangible real-world applications and public value networks.

Throughout 2025, the platform achieved progress across areas including user growth, trading volume, and ecosystem integration, demonstrating its overall competitiveness as a leading global digital asset exchange. In the context of a more defined global regulatory landscape and increasing industry competition, Gate plans to continue executing its “All in Web3” strategy through a combination of regulatory compliance, technological investment, and diversified business operations, aiming to create a safer, more efficient, and accessible digital asset and Web3 ecosystem for users worldwide.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

