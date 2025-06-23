Gate Leads Global Charts With 70% Month-On-Month Growth In Derivatives Volume

In Brief Gate has been recognized in CoinDesk’s 2025 Exchange Review for leading month-over-month growth in derivatives trading, expanding global visibility, and maintaining one of the strongest reserve positions in the industry.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has been recognized for its sustained growth and position in the digital asset trading sector, as detailed in CoinDesk’s 2025 Exchange Review. The publication, widely regarded for its comprehensive and data-oriented analysis, identified Gate as the leading derivatives exchange based on month-over-month performance improvements.

As reported by CoinDesk Data, Gate’s derivatives trading volume experienced a 69.9% increase in May, reaching $264 billion, the highest monthly growth rate among all reviewed platforms. This expansion contributed to a 1.20% rise in market share, bringing Gate’s total share of the derivatives market to 4.13%, surpassing several more established exchanges. This development highlights Gate’s growing presence in the derivatives sector, supported by its trading infrastructure, liquidity depth, and efforts to serve both retail and institutional participants effectively.

CoinDesk also noted that Gate was one of the few platforms to achieve notable upward movement in the latest Exchange Benchmark rankings, appearing alongside Binance and Kraken. With a Derivatives Benchmark score of 82.6, Gate is now positioned among the top three exchanges in this category. The platform’s continued expansion reflects a broader strategic focus on innovation, product range, and international growth. Gate remains one of the limited number of exchanges showing consistent increases in both trading volume and market share within a highly competitive environment.

Beyond trading performance, CoinDesk also identified Gate as one of the four leading global exchanges in terms of total reserves. As of June 2025, Gate reported reserves of $10.453 billion, covering over 350 user assets. The overall reserve ratio was calculated at 123.09%, including a surplus reserve of $1.96 billion. Gate maintains a longstanding policy of full reserve coverage and was the first exchange to adopt a 100% reserve commitment. Specific asset coverage included a BTC reserve ratio of 138.7%, and reserve ratios of 113.06% for ETH and 112.95% for USDT. Other major assets, such as GT, DOGE, and XRP, also surpassed the 100% threshold, reinforcing the exchange’s emphasis on financial integrity and user asset protection. Gate has continued to introduce innovations at the convergence of technology and security, including early adoption of zero-knowledge proof mechanisms to enhance transparency.

Gate Boosts Global Visibility With Oracle Red Bull Racing Partnership, New Gate.com Domain, And Strategic Rebrand

The CoinDesk report also highlights Gate’s increasing visibility within the broader industry through its recent collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Beginning with the 2025 Formula 1 season, Gate’s branding is now displayed on the team’s vehicles, driver suits, and the helmet of four-time world champion Max Verstappen. This partnership signifies a convergence of the high-performance culture of Formula 1 with the technological developments occurring within the Web3 sector. To mark the collaboration, Gate introduced a co-branded digital collectibles initiative titled “IN THE MOMENT,” which offers blockchain-based experiences reflecting key moments from all 24 races of the season. This launch represents Gate’s entry into sports-linked digital collectibles and aligns with its broader interest in integrating elements of traditional and decentralized digital culture.

In May, Gate reached another milestone by launching its global domain, Gate.com, and presenting a redesigned logo. These changes signal a shift in the platform’s identity as it seeks to position itself as a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange. The rebranding was announced following Gate’s 12-year anniversary and reflects a broader effort to reinforce its international presence and leadership in innovation. As part of this update, Gate introduced a new Chinese name, “大门” (Damen), intended to represent an open gateway for global users entering the digital asset ecosystem. The updated domain and visual changes are intended to create a consistent global identity and enhance user confidence in the platform.

Gate’s performance across various dimensions in the CoinDesk report—spanning market activity, reserve transparency, brand development, and international expansion—highlights its role as a prominent and forward-oriented exchange within the digital finance sector. The report’s findings emphasize Gate’s ongoing contributions to the evolution of the crypto landscape and its stated intent to continue advancing user-centric and innovation-led initiatives.

