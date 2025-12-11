Gate Publishes November 2025 Transparency Report Highlighting Milestones Across Core Business Lines

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate’s November 2025 Transparency Report highlights record trading growth, expanding on-chain ecosystem, strengthened regulatory compliance, and global brand engagement, solidifying its position as a leading full-stack Web3 platform.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate released its latest Transparency Report, providing a detailed overview of its November 2025 operations, including trading performance, ecosystem development, security, compliance, institutional services, and global branding activities. The report highlights continued expansion across multiple business segments, reinforcing Gate’s position as a full-stack Web3 platform.

The exchange now serves over 46 million registered users worldwide and lists more than 4,100 assets, maintaining strong liquidity and asset coverage. Data from CoinDesk showed that Gate recorded $163 billion in single-month spot trading volume, a 39.1% increase month-over-month, with its global spot market share rising to 6.04%, the highest growth among centralized exchanges this year. In derivatives, Gate remained the world’s fourth-largest exchange, holding a 10.5% market share and 9.92% of global open interest. CoinDesk’s Exchange Benchmark Report assigned high ratings to Gate, with the derivatives business receiving an AA rating and a perfect score in market quality, while the spot business received an A rating, reflecting strong transparency, security, and liquidity.

Gate’s on-chain ecosystem also showed growth. Gate Perp DEX surpassed $10 billion in monthly trading volume and added support for stock-based tokenized perpetual contracts. Gate Layer recorded over 100 million on-chain addresses and 15.9 million cumulative transactions. Gate Fun launched Gate Swap liquidity pools, driving a 49.9% month-over-month increase in token creation, while Gate Swap exceeded $6 million in monthly volume. Meme Go introduced Meme Syncer, enabling one-click synchronization of trending meme coins. Participation across Launchpool, HODLer Airdrop, and CandyDrop exceeded 370,000 users, with total rewards surpassing $1 million. Launchpool added seven new projects with total staking reaching $826 million, while HODLer Airdrop featured nine premium projects with annualized yields up to 133.62%, and CandyDrop launched 11 token listings attracting over 250,000 participants.

Gate recorded steady growth across Staking, Earn, Private Wealth Management, and Quant Fund services. Staking added support for GHO and AAVE and launched the USDT Spark protocol, with core assets such as BTC, ETH, and GUSD reaching new intermediate highs. Despite a market retracement reducing total value locked to $1.337 billion, the platform maintained strong scale. Gate Earn saw net inflows across 14 new projects, with daily active participants averaging 357,400 and cumulative subscription volume of $4.563 billion. Wealth management lowered the minimum private fund investment to 500,000 USDT, attracting more VIP clients, and Quant Fund users reached a record high, with the USDT strategy returning 1.9% for the month and the “Arbitrage Pioneer–USDT” strategy achieving an annualized return of 5.5% while maintaining minimal drawdowns.

Global Compliance And Community Ecosystem Strengthens

On the regulatory front, Gate Information Pty Ltd in Australia completed registration with AUSTRAC as a digital currency exchange service provider and is now operational. In Malta, Gate Technology Ltd obtained a MiCA license under the Malta Financial Services Authority, providing regulated trading and custody services. Gate Group entities have also achieved registrations or regulatory approvals across Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

Gate expanded its global community and brand presence, with Gate Square surpassing 1,000 KOL creators and upgrades to content mining and token launch tools enhancing its “create-to-earn” ecosystem. Offline, the exchange hosted VIP dinners and wealth management sessions, fostering discussions among institutional clients, regulators, and industry leaders. Gate also partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing for an F1 watch party and Dr. Han, Gate’s CEO, spoke at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, sharing insights on Web3 innovation.

Overall, Gate’s November 2025 performance demonstrates its growth from a trading platform into a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, with increased trading volumes, expanding on-chain infrastructure, strengthened regulatory compliance, and enhanced global brand engagement, solidifying its position as a leading player in the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

