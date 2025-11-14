Gate Releases October Transparency Report Highlighting Growth And Ecosystem Expansion Supporting High-Quality Industry Development

In Brief Gate’s October 2025 Transparency Report highlights steady ecosystem expansion, strengthened compliance, rising user participation, and continued GT token deflation as the platform advances its All in Web3 strategy.

International digital asset trading platform Gate, issued its Transparency Report for October 2025. The document outlines steady momentum carried over from the previous quarter as the platform advances its All in Web3 strategy. It notes progress in trading activity, ecosystem development, regulatory steps, and overall brand presence. With both spot and futures markets performing strongly and a global user base exceeding 44 million registrations, the platform is portrayed as maintaining a prominent position within the crypto sector.

According to the report, the All in Web3 strategy continues to guide the development of a full-stack Web3 environment supported by the Gate Layer, a high-performance Layer 2 network. During October, the decentralized perpetual contract platform Gate Perp DEX surpassed a cumulative trading volume of $1.5 billion and more than 1.38 million transactions, indicating sustained user participation. The on-chain launch platform Gate Fun also recorded active involvement from users across regions. A total of 26 tokens migrated to Gate Swap, and several recorded daily price gains of more than 50%. The Meme Go platform, focused on cross-chain meme assets, achieved multi-million-dollar trading volume in its initial month and is described as a notable new addition to the wider ecosystem.

Incentive programs within the platform’s ecosystem continued to record high levels of activity. Launchpool distributed $2.1 million in rewards in October, while the HODLer Airdrop added nine new projects and reached a peak annualized yield of 126.50%, attracting more than 82,000 participants. CandyDrop introduced 10 projects, drew roughly 260,000 participants in total, and offered rewards exceeding $80,000, representing some of the highest engagement figures reported to date.

The report states that the platform maintains a leading position in transparency and asset security. By the end of October 2025, the total reserve ratio reached 124% across nearly 500 user asset types. Key holdings remained overcollateralized, with BTC at 133.96%, ETH at 125.93%, and USDT at 118.74%. Other widely used tokens, including GT at 150.98%, DOGE at 108.12%, and XRP at 116.66%, showed similar patterns. The platform uses zk-SNARK verification and a Merkle-tree-based system to support transparent and verifiable reserves.

In October, Gate Technology Ltd. secured a MiCA license from the Malta Financial Services Authority, marking a significant advancement in its regulatory roadmap. The report notes compliance registrations, approvals, or licenses across several jurisdictions, including Malta, The Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

Gate Strengthens Global Brand Presence, GT Deflation Accelerates And Wealth Management Demand Surges

The GT token deflation mechanism also continued. On October 15, 2025, 2,100,414.287861 GT—valued at approximately $35.32 million at the time—was removed from circulation for Q3. The cumulative burned amount reached 182,655,526 GT, equal to a reduction of about 60.88% from the initial 300 million supply and representing an estimated total burn value of $2.955 billion based on prices at the time of each burn. Since the mainnet’s launch in 2019, the platform has combined scheduled token burns with on-chain combustion to support long-term scarcity. The introduction of Gate Layer, Gate Perp DEX, and Gate Fun has expanded the token’s ecosystem functions and its projected long-term relevance.

The platform’s wealth management and services for high-net-worth clients also displayed continued growth. Gate Private Wealth Management reported strong subscription activity in its first month, indicating increased market attention. Quantitative funds showed stable performance, with average daily holdings rising 21.3% month-over-month, subscription totals increasing 192.2%, and net subscription amounts advancing 87.1%. For the same month, these funds generated an average annualized return of 14.5% with a maximum drawdown of 0.01%. Gate Earn introduced 23 new assets to its flexible savings offerings, contributing to a 51% month-over-month rise in rewards and average daily participation nearing 400,000 users. On-chain earning assets exceeded $2.12 billion, further strengthening the platform’s position in yield-oriented services.

In terms of branding and community initiatives, the platform expanded its cultural and global presence during October. It acted as the title sponsor for the Token of Love Music Festival in Singapore, working alongside artists such as HyunA, SUECO, and CLICK#15. It also co-hosted the Gate x Red Bull Singapore Reception during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, which brought together industry participants and included a keynote address by CEO Dr. Han on decentralization, infrastructure, and Web3-focused development. During TOKEN2049, the platform held a Global VVIP Dinner to encourage high-level interaction and collaboration within the industry.

Overall, the report presents a month characterized by development across operational, technical, regulatory, and cultural dimensions. As the All in Web3 strategy progresses, the platform describes its intention to continue building a transparent, secure, and technologically driven global cryptocurrency financial ecosystem aimed at supporting long-term value and contributing to the evolution of digital finance.

