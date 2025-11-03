Gate Publishes Latest Proof Of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $11.676B With 124% Reserve Ratio

In Brief As of October 28, Gate reported total reserves of $11.676 billion with a 124% reserve ratio across nearly 500 assets, including excess coverage for BTC, ETH, USDT, GT, DOGE, and XRP.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate has published an updated reserve report, revealing that as of October 28th, 2025, the platform’s total reserves amounted to $11.676 billion, with an overall reserve ratio of 124%, covering nearly 500 different user assets. The report indicates that users currently hold 18,536.99 BTC, while Gate’s total BTC reserves stand at 24,833, resulting in an excess reserve ratio increase from 33.48% to 33.96%.

For ETH, user holdings total 332,801.81, with Gate’s reserves rising slightly from 418,536.00 to 419,096, increasing the excess reserve ratio from 23.58% to 25.93%. User holdings of USDT grew from 1,009,562,323.90 to 1,332,836,100.27, while Gate’s USDT reserves expanded from 1,279,510,136.00 to 1,582,561,907.00, producing an excess reserve ratio of 18.74%.

The report also highlights that other assets, including GT, DOGE, and XRP, maintain reserve ratios above 100%, specifically 150.98%, 108.12%, and 116.66%, respectively.

Gate Strengthens Security And Transparency While Expanding Ecosystem

As a prominent global digital asset trading platform, Gate has taken concrete measures to uphold its commitments to user security and promote transparency within the industry. Over time, the platform has strengthened its asset protection capabilities through ongoing technological innovation. Gate was among the first exchanges to pledge 100% reserves and implement zero-knowledge proofs, while also introducing cold and hot wallet ownership verification, Merkle tree structures, and user balance snapshots, creating a system that enables users to independently verify their holdings. In parallel, the platform has established a comprehensive asset protection framework encompassing transaction security, custody, and overall platform safeguards through proprietary systems, multi-signature storage solutions, and bug bounty initiatives, forming a multi-layered architecture that balances transparency with privacy.

As Gate continues to enhance its security and compliance measures, the platform is expanding its ecosystem and increasing the utility and significance of its native token, GT. Following the deployment of its high-performance Layer 2 network, Gate Layer, and the launch of major ecosystem initiatives—including the decentralized futures exchange Gate Perp DEX, the on-chain token launch platform Gate Fun, and the real-time cross-chain meme trading and monitoring platform Meme Go—demand for GT, the primary gas token of Gate Layer, has grown alongside the ecosystem. GT now functions as a key link connecting trading, applications, and innovation.

Looking forward, Gate aims to further develop a secure and reliable digital asset infrastructure grounded in transparency, security, and technological advancement, contributing to the broader progression of the crypto industry toward openness and sustainable development.

