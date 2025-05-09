Gate.io Releases Latest Proof Of Reserves Report, Reports $10.87B In Total Assets And $2.42B In Excess Reserves

In Brief Gate.io has published an updated Proof of Reserves report, indicating that the platform holds $10.865 billion in total assets and maintains an overall reserve ratio of 128.57%.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io published an updated Proof of Reserves report, indicating that as of May 8, the platform holds $10.865 billion in total assets, with an overall reserve ratio of 128.57%. This includes an excess reserve of $2.415 billion above user liabilities.

The report highlights asset-specific reserve ratios, showing BTC at 137.69% following a net increase of 2,802 BTC, ETH at 121.36% with an added 188,563 ETH, and USDT at 102.63% after gaining 441.3 million USDT. Other assets, including GT, DOGE, and XRP, also surpass the 100% reserve threshold, recording ratios of 178.50%, 109.19%, and 116.72%, respectively, suggesting a surplus position across major holdings.

Gate.io Enhances Transparency With Advanced Reserve Audit Technologies And Expanded Crypto Coverage

Gate.io has always prioritized asset security and user trust, consistently advancing the innovation upgrade of its reserve audit technologies. Gate.io employs zero-knowledge (ZK) technology and Merkle Tree structures, allowing users to verify whether their assets are included in the platform’s reserves without revealing any details. Combined with hot and cold wallet verification and balance snapshots, this approach completes a closed-loop of data, allowing users to independently verify their holdings through a dedicated webpage.

In addition, Gate.io regularly updates its reserve data and provides users with corresponding verification paths and report summaries to help them understand asset composition and reserve levels. Currently, Gate.io’s reserves cover most mainstream cryptocurrencies, equipping the platform with strong market resilience and offering strong support for stable operations and long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Gate.io will continue to leverage its strengths in transparent operations and technical adoptions, exploring new technological breakthroughs to co-create a safer and more trustworthy digital asset trading ecosystem with users worldwide.

