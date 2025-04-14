Gate.io CBO Kevin Lee Witnesses Inter Milan’s Defining Moment At Serie A Match

In Brief Gate.io has achieved another milestone in its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano, with its CBO, Kevin Lee, traveling to Milan to personally experience the collaboration between the exchange and the football club.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has announced reaching another milestone in its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano. Gate.io’s Chief Business Officer, Kevin Lee, traveled to Milan to personally experience the collaboration between the exchange and the football club. This partnership merges the worlds of Web3 and sports, with Gate.io’s branding prominently displayed throughout San Siro stadium, from LED screens along the sidelines to a giant logo at the center of the pitch.

Kevin Lee attended a key Serie A match at San Siro, where Inter Milan won 3-1 against Cagliari, maintaining their lead at the top of the Serie A standings. As Inter’s Official Sleeve Partner, Gate.io benefited from extensive brand exposure at the stadium, including pre-match announcements and social media activations across platforms like X and Instagram, engaging over three million fans globally.

The partnership highlights shared values of innovation and global reach. Gate.io, with its user base exceeding 22 million, utilizes blockchain technology to transcend geographic boundaries, much like Inter’s global fanbase. The collaboration will continue to explore new ways to enhance the fan experience, including using blockchain to turn match tickets into permanent digital assets and upgrading loyalty programs with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), further expanding the ecosystem for football fans.

Gate.io’s Kevin Lee Experiences VIP Access At San Siro, Launches Charity Initiative With Inter Milan To Support Youth Sports

As Gate.io’s Chief Business Officer, Kevin Lee had the opportunity to immerse himself in the atmosphere of a premier European football match, surrounded by passionate supporters. Before the match, he explored iconic landmarks such as the San Siro Museum and the official merchandise stores, sharing his experience through short videos to offer a virtual tour of the club’s legendary grounds to global users. At San Siro, Kevin enjoyed exclusive access to a VIP entrance and lounge, with a premium seat providing an unobstructed view of the pitch, much closer than regular stands, and just steps away from the players’ warm-up area for a near-up-close experience. The VIP lounge offered high-end services, including a gourmet buffet before and after the match, as well as networking opportunities with industry leaders. Gate.io’s carefully crafted VIP experience has set a new standard in the industry.

Beyond the match, Gate.io’s partnership with Inter Milano has extended its impact into social responsibility. On April 9th, Gate.io and Inter launched the “Football For Future: Gate.io x Inter Vietnam Football Charity Program,” a charity initiative that funded the construction of an 880-square-meter football pitch at Cam Xa Primary School. Kevin attended the inauguration, delivered a speech, and emphasized Gate.io’s commitment to supporting youth sports. Moving forward, Gate.io aims to continue fostering a strong sports ecosystem within the Web3 era, paving the way for new cross-industry collaborations.

