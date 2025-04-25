Gate.io CEO Dr. Lin Han Publishes Open Letter On Platform’s 12 Years Of Growth And Future Of Crypto

In Brief Gate.io‘s Dr. Lin Han released an open letter marking the company’s 12th anniversary, reflecting on its journey and outlining its continued commitment to innovation and user-centric growth.

Founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Dr. Lin Han released an open letter marking the company’s 12th anniversary, reflecting on its journey and outlining its continued commitment to innovation and user-centric growth in the digital asset space.

“Twelve years ago, I took the first step toward building Gate.io, driven by curiosity and a deep fascination for the world of crypto. Today, I’m honored to announce that Gate.io has reached its 12th anniversary. With this milestone, we are officially introducing our new Chinese brand name: ‘Damen’ (大门, meaning ‘The Gate’). Looking back on this journey, our growth and achievements have only been possible thanks to the unwavering trust and support from all of our global users and partners. As the saying goes, ‘Twelve years marks a full cycle.’ With a renewed sense of openness and conviction, we are stepping into a new era, one that belongs to the evolving world of Web3,” said Dr. Han.

Dr. Han shared his reflections on the company’s journey, describing Gate.io as a gateway to financial freedom, innovation, and opportunity for those in the cryptocurrency space. He explained that in 2013, when the industry was still in its early and chaotic stages, Gate.io was established with a firm belief in blockchain technology and a decentralized future. The goal was to create a secure, transparent, and fair platform for digital asset trading, and over the past twelve years, Gate.io has grown into one of the leading cryptocurrency ecosystems globally.

Gate.io Reflects On 12 Years Of Achievements

Dr. Han further acknowledged the industry’s ups and downs, noting how Gate.io experienced fast growth during bullish markets while remaining steadfast to its mission during bearish phases. The platform has steadily expanded from centralized trading to a broader decentralized ecosystem, diversifying into infrastructure development and active venture investment. He emphasized that Gate.io is now more than just an exchange; it has become a trusted safe haven for users worldwide and a thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Reflecting on the beginnings of Gate.io, Dr. Han mentioned that twelve years ago, in a small studio, he quietly launched Bter, the predecessor of Gate.io. He attributed his fascination with technology to his childhood, recalling how his father encouraged him to explore freely and never stop asking questions. This support fueled his curiosity, leading him to develop a passion for coding after receiving his first computer. He further shared how reading the Bitcoin whitepaper for the first time profoundly impacted him, sparking a deep interest in the cryptocurrency sector despite his first Bitcoin transaction being a scam.

Dr. Han continued to explain that while working on postdoctoral research, he created Bter with the aim of offering fairness, security, and reliability in the cryptocurrency space. Initially handling all aspects of the platform himself, from product development to marketing and community support, he found both challenges and unexpected joys in these early days. He explained that the experience taught him to respond quickly and proactively to industry innovations, a mindset he refers to as “blockchain speed,” a principle he has maintained throughout his career.

He also recalled a pivotal moment in 2013 when Gate.io became one of the first platforms to list DOGE, a move that resulted in a considerable influx of users. Dr. Han expressed pride in that decision, noting that at one point, over 90% of DOGE’s trading volume and more than half its supply were on Gate.io. The CEO stressed that innovation has always been the heart of Gate.io, with numerous firsts in the industry, such as Wallet.io, Gate Live, and Bots. He mentioned the company’s early patenting of a fingerprint-based hardware wallet in 2014, and today, Gate.io holds hundreds of patents across its ecosystem, with a continued commitment to fostering innovation through product development.

“For me, innovation is not a buzzword. It is a way of thinking, a daily habit as easy as breathing. That mindset not only completes me, but also Gate.io. And the spirit of innovation continues to power Gate.io,” said Dr. Han.

Dr. Han acknowledged that while the cryptocurrency industry is abundant in innovation and opportunities, risks are always present. He pointed out that recent security breaches, including stolen assets from centralized exchanges and vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, have brought security concerns to the forefront of the Web3 ecosystem. Dr. Han emphasized that despite being in a high-growth sector, the team at Gate.io must remain vigilant, as both opportunity and risk go hand in hand. He stressed that protecting user assets has always been Gate.io’s top priority, viewing this not merely as a responsibility but as a core principle. Reflecting on Gate.io’s proactive stance, Dr. Han mentioned that in 2020, the platform introduced and open-sourced a Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves model, aiming to increase transparency in the industry. He noted that although their initiative was ahead of its time, the model only gained widespread adoption after the collapse of FTX in 2022.

“Our philosophy is clear. Security always comes first. Users always come first. We have built a layered protection framework, from cold wallet management and multi-signature technology to 24/7 global monitoring and a risk warning mechanism. We believe long-term value can only be built on long-term trust,” said Dr. Han.

Over the past twelve years, Gate.io has witnessed the full evolution of blockchain development, from its early chaotic days to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). This period saw DeFi’s fast growth, with Gate.io emerging as one of the top three global platforms and playing a key role in driving industry momentum.

The exchange has evolved through three major phases: user growth, innovation-driven expansion, and its current focus on stability and strategic positioning, all of which have helped Gate.io establish itself as one of the top exchanges worldwide. Throughout this journey, the platform has prioritized steady, reliable growth, achieving milestones, such as millions of users and a continually expanding global base. Today, Gate.io boasts one of the most diverse asset listings among centralized exchanges, with over 3,800 tokens available. As of 2025, the platform is firmly positioned in the top tier of global cryptocurrency platforms. Its financial stability is demonstrated by its total reserves exceeding $10.328 billion, ranking it among the top four globally. Gate.io’s platform token, GT, has reached an all-time high of $25.96, marking a nearly 70% increase since the beginning of the year, and placing it in the Top 40 by market capitalization. Programs like Launchpool and HODLer Airdrop continue to provide substantial value, with Launchpool having distributed over $20.36 million in rewards across more than 140 projects.

Gate.io Highlights Comprehensive Ecosystem Upgrade And Enhanced Global Presence

Over the past year, Gate.io has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, expanding its offerings to cover the full spectrum of Web3 services and further solidifying its position as a one-stop platform. Gate Web3 now supports nearly 200 major blockchains, and the platform was among the first to launch the Gate Mini App and Gate Wallet Mini App within the TON ecosystem. These initiatives have contributed to over one million monthly active users, positioning Gate.io at the forefront of the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, the launch of MemeBox 2.0 has provided users with the ability to easily purchase trending on-chain meme tokens directly from their spot accounts with a single click, combining the efficiency of centralized exchanges (CEXs) with the asset diversity of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to offer a secure Web3 trading experience. The platform has also enhanced its global payment network, optimizing on- and off-ramp access across regions. The Gate Card now supports multiple fiat currencies, with a 327% growth in user numbers and a 22x increase in top-up volume. Gate.io’s overarching goal is to make the cryptocurrency world more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly, allowing anyone to easily embark on their on-chain journey.

Simultaneously, Gate Ventures has expanded its global strategic investments, focusing on high-quality sectors within Web3 and backing several high-potential projects aimed at creating long-term value. With over $300 million in assets under management (AUM) and more than 100 portfolio projects, Gate Ventures provides not only capital but also strategic support, ecosystem integration, and long-term mentorship, empowering early-stage innovators and contributing to a more dynamic and prosperous Web3 landscape.

Gate.io Outlines Future Plans For Growth And Innovation

Gate.io has consistently pursued global expansion with a long-term, strategic vision, focusing on broadening its influence across diverse industries. In 2025, the company enhanced its brand presence through bold collaborations, such as sponsoring FC Internazionale Milano and becoming an official partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1. These partnerships have strengthened Gate.io’s connections with prominent global brands and broadened its visibility across various sectors. Additionally, Gate.io has been at the forefront of regulatory compliance efforts, achieving progress in securing licenses across the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. This year, the platform also acquired Coin Master, a licensed exchange in Japan, marking another step in its international expansion.

For years, Gate.io has heavily invested in establishing compliant operational entities in key regions to ensure a secure and trustworthy trading environment for users around the world. The company views compliance as a fundamental pillar of sustainable growth, reinforcing its commitment to long-term stability and user protection. Gate.io’s global expansion is further supported by a world-class team, with top talent from around the globe driving innovation, optimizing products, and scaling into new markets. These efforts are positioning Gate.io not just as a leading exchange, but also as a long-term influencer in shaping the future of the cryptocurrency industry.

Gate.io is also dedicated to ushering in a new era for its users, aiming to create a more open, intelligent, and connected future in the cryptocurrency space. As part of its transformation, the company is undergoing a comprehensive brand upgrade, positioning Gate.io not only as a trading platform but also as a key gateway between blockchain and the real world.

Looking ahead, Gate.io plans to deepen its commitment to Web3 by accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies, enhancing its core infrastructure, and fostering a more open and permissionless digital ecosystem. The company will continue to focus on global expansion, with an emphasis on compliance and building strong relationships with regulators to encourage responsible innovation while ensuring a secure trading environment. Innovation will remain a priority across key areas, including trading, payments, and asset management, with the goal of seamlessly integrating cryptocurrency into everyday life.

Additionally, Gate.io is committed to cultivating a globally competitive team by attracting and empowering visionary talent to drive long-term growth. The company will also strengthen cross-sector collaboration by working with quality projects, developer communities, regulators, and technical alliances to promote ecosystem interoperability, establish industry standards, and enhance global understanding of blockchain technology. Finally, Gate.io plans to accelerate its global brand influence through cross-industry partnerships and participation in international platforms, bringing blockchain technology to the mainstream audience.

“Twelve years of shared growth and resilience. Here, I want to sincerely thank every user, partner, and team member who has supported us along the way. Twelve years ago, we knocked on the gate to the crypto world. Twelve years later, we are still standing here, stronger, seeing an even broader future ahead. In the next twelve years, we won’t just be opening the gateway to crypto, but also stepping into a new era of crypto together with you. The gate is open. The future is here. Gate.io is ready to build this extraordinary journey with you,” said Dr. Han.

