Gate.io Celebrates 12 Years, Partnering With Oracle Red Bull Racing To Shape The Future Of Next-Gen Crypto Exchange

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io has partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing, marking its 12th anniversary and evolving into a “next-gen crypto exchange” with a focus on global growth, innovation, and security.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has announced its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, signaling a convergence of innovation from two highly competitive sectors. This collaboration aligns with Gate.io’s ongoing global branding efforts and takes place during its 12th anniversary. As part of this milestone, the company introduced a new Chinese brand name, “Damen” (大门), which translates to “The Gate,” intended to symbolize access and forward-looking connectivity. Coinciding with this brand shift, Gate.io Founder and CEO Dr. Han outlined a strategic direction aimed at establishing the platform as a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, signaling the company’s intent to adapt to evolving industry dynamics.

In recognition of its twelve-year presence in the market, Gate.io’s rebranding initiative reflects a broader commitment to accessibility, diversity, and international integration. The company’s progression toward a new identity is positioned as part of a long-term strategy to redefine its role within the digital asset landscape.

Since its establishment, Gate.io has emphasized technological development and service-oriented infrastructure, resulting in the listing of over 3,800 digital assets and maintaining a consistent role in sector innovation. It has ranked among the top three global exchanges in comprehensive metrics, including second place in 24-hour spot trading volume. The platform has developed a multifaceted ecosystem that spans trading, Web3 wallets, payment systems, venture capital activities, and project incubation. Additionally, its native token, GT, has reached a peak market valuation that placed it among the top 34 globally.

This latest phase of brand evolution reflects both past milestones and a shift toward broader aspirations. The company’s positioning as a “next-generation crypto exchange” highlights its strategic awareness of future trends. Drawing on its twelve years of operational experience, Gate.io is intensifying efforts in technological innovation, platform security, ecosystem expansion, and global branding. These moves indicate a renewed focus on defining the structure of the industry’s next chapter and delivering increased value across its user base and affiliated networks.

Harnessing Security And Innovation To Drive Industry Transformation

Oracle Red Bull Racing exemplifies high performance through a combination of advanced innovation and strict safety standards. In a parallel manner within the blockchain sector, Gate.io has established a reputation for integrating technological advancement with a strong emphasis on platform security. Their collaboration reflects a convergence of expertise from distinct sectors, contributing additional momentum to Gate.io’s broader strategy to evolve into a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange.

In product development, Gate.io’s Pilot section has introduced over 1,000 digital assets, including high-growth meme tokens. The updated MemeBox 2.0 product offers users direct access to trending on-chain meme tokens, aiming to simplify the Web3 trading experience while maintaining security. Gate Launchpool has positioned itself as a prominent platform for token distribution, supporting over 140 projects and distributing more than $14 million in rewards. Additionally, GateChain continues to develop its foundational infrastructure, including enhancements in data availability, and is extending its reach into applications such as wallets, trading tools, asset management systems, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and meme-related services to support on-chain activity.

In terms of operational transparency and user protection, Gate.io collaborates with the US-based audit firm Armanino LLP and utilizes an open-source Merkle Tree framework to publicly verify asset reserves.

As of January 2025, Gate.io’s reported reserves surpassed $10 billion, placing it fourth globally, with a reserve ratio of 128.58%—indicating $2.296 billion in excess reserves. The platform maintains investment in a multi-tiered security system that includes cold wallet storage, multi-signature transaction protocols, real-time threat detection, and global security oversight around the clock.

Much like the balance required in Formula 1 between speed and accuracy, Gate.io combines innovation with stringent risk controls. This dual approach supports its ongoing role as a driver of industry trends while laying the groundwork for its continued evolution into a next-generation digital asset platform.

A Strategic Cross-Industry Milestone In Global Expansion

In an environment where global competition is intensifying, brand visibility and cultural alignment are becoming essential areas of focus for the cryptocurrency sector. Formula 1, as one of the most widely viewed and influential international sporting events, provides exposure to a global audience and carries associations with high performance, innovation, and global sophistication.

Gate.io’s collaboration within this space represents a strategic move aligned with its goal to develop into a next-generation digital asset platform. By partnering with a globally recognized sports entity, Gate.io is seeking to shift its image from a technology-driven exchange to a broader representative of digital culture, while also extending its international reach and strengthening brand equity.

This association with Formula 1 enables Gate.io to connect with a diverse and high-engagement user base worldwide, while reinforcing its brand identity around key attributes such as speed, innovation, security, and interconnectivity. It also reflects the company’s intent to establish a more expansive and globally relevant brand framework. Supported by a long-term strategy centered on regulatory alignment, international market development, and brand enhancement, Gate.io is positioning itself for continued growth and broader market relevance.

Since its establishment in 2013, Gate.io has remained committed to offering users access to digital assets. Over the past twelve years, the platform has grown to serve tens of millions of users worldwide and has become a notable presence in the cryptocurrency economy. Marking this milestone, Gate.io’s current brand evolution—highlighted by its collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing—demonstrates a renewed focus on innovation, openness, and future-oriented growth. As the platform looks ahead, it signals its readiness to contribute to the next phase of the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson