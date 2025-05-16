Gate.io And Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce Co-Branded Digital Collectibles Redefining Fan Engagement

In Brief Gate.io has introduced a new digital collectibles series in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing—IN THE MOMENT—which features highlights from all 24 race weekends, commemorated through blockchain-based assets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io introduced a new large-scale digital collectibles series in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The collection, named IN THE MOMENT, features highlights from all 24 historic race weekends, commemorated through blockchain-based assets. This initiative represents the first major Web3-focused collaboration between the two organizations and is intended to engage both Formula 1 fans and digital asset users through a shared on-chain experience.

“In THE MOMENT gives fans the opportunity to relive some of our most thrilling moments from the Team’s history through beautifully designed digital collectibles,” said Oliver Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing, in a written statement. “We’re delighted to come together with Gate.io to give our fans the opportunity to engage with this exciting new campaign,” he added.

During the 2025 racing season, Oracle Red Bull Racing will participate in 24 Grand Prix events, with each race weekend marked by the release of a time-limited Digital Collectible created by a notable artist. These collectibles commemorate key moments from each race, forming a complete series of 24 pieces that together represent a full digital tribute. Users can mint standard editions at no cost on the Gate.io platform, while premium versions—such as Platinum and Golden tiers—are available for purchase and offer increased rarity. A designated event page supports functions such as viewing, claiming, tracking collection status, and accessing related rewards.

Gate.io’s IN THE MOMENT Merges Motorsport, Art, And Blockchain To Advance Web3 Innovation In Sports And Entertainment

The rollout of the Digital Collectibles will take place in four stages, each focusing on globally recognized race destinations. Every phase will introduce six unique Digital Collectibles, each representing a significant moment in racing history. Participants who complete the full set of 24 collectibles may become eligible for special benefits and exclusive rewards.

IN THE MOMENT serves as more than a collectible initiative; it functions as an interactive experience that integrates motorsport, artistic expression, and blockchain infrastructure. Gate.io continues to support the practical use of blockchain in sectors such as sports and entertainment, with this initiative reflecting the platform’s broader commitment to exploring Web3 technology and user interaction strategies.

“IN THE MOMENT is a meaningful theme for both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io. This year, Gate.io celebrates its 12th anniversary, a milestone that inspires us to reflect with pride and look ahead with passion. By blending the heart-pounding thrill of racing with Web3’s pioneering spirit, we aim to bring that same excitement to users,” said Dr. Han, Founder and CEO of Gate.io, in a written statement. “This partnership embodies our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, and I’m confident that both F1 fans and Gate.io users will feel this connection,” he added.

More information regarding the design concepts behind the Digital Collectibles, details about the featured artist, and upcoming event highlights is expected to be released shortly through Gate.io‘s official communication platforms.

