Gate.io x Oracle Red Bull Racing In F1: Co-Creating New Web3 Brand Paradigm Through Speed And Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io’s launch of WCTC Season 7, rebranding as “Damen” in China, and strategic partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing signal a bold evolution toward mainstream cultural integration and global expansion.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced the launch of WCTC Season 7, highlighting that the initiative has attracted participation from millions of Web3 users. The campaign is described as an important moment where the cryptocurrency space intersects with mainstream culture in a highly coordinated and energetic way, signaling a new level of public engagement and visibility for the industry.

For Gate.io, the year 2025 represents both a moment of reflection and renewal as it celebrates its 12th anniversary. At this pivotal point, the exchange has undergone a major brand transformation, officially introducing “Damen” (大门), meaning “The Gate,” as its Chinese name. This rebranding is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity and a revised global strategy aimed at better aligning with evolving market dynamics and user expectations.

As part of its broader expansion efforts, Gate.io has also entered a notable partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a globally recognized Formula 1 team. This collaboration represents a key step in Gate.io’s ambition to extend its influence beyond the cryptocurrency space, leveraging high-profile, cross-industry partnerships to elevate its brand and engage with a wider international audience.

Red Bull’s presence in Formula 1 extends far beyond motorsport performance—it has become a symbol of global brand versatility and innovation. Originally known as an energy drink company, Red Bull has successfully expanded into racing, extreme sports, music, and media, setting a precedent for cross-industry branding on a global scale. Within this broader brand architecture, its F1 team stands as a centerpiece, embodying the pinnacle of its diversified strategy.

In a similar vein, Gate.io is challenging conventions within the digital asset space, using technology and community-driven platforms to reshape how users engage with Web3. The partnership between Gate.io and Red Bull reflects more than just co-branding or visibility—it signifies a mutual dedication to reaching a global audience that values openness, innovation, and cultural relevance. For Gate.io, this collaboration is a tangible expression of its multidimensional growth strategy, aligning its technological ambitions and user-centric vision with a like-minded global brand. As it steps onto the F1 stage, Gate.io is not just increasing its speed—it is leveraging cultural and technological synergy to reimagine what a mainstream Web3 gateway can become.

“Gate.io is more than just a digital asset exchange,” said Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate.io, in a written statement. “We are building an open, technology-driven, globally collaborative platform. This vision is deeply aligned with Red Bull’s spirit and philosophy,” he added.

A Brand Evolution: Gate.io’s “User Universe” Begins to Take Shape

This brand evolution is accompanied by strategic growth across Gate.io’s business segments. Over time, the platform has built an expansive Web3 infrastructure that encompasses trading, wallet services, public blockchain development, educational resources, and investment solutions. Gate.io is attracting a wide spectrum of participants—from individual traders and developers to institutional investors—through its increasingly diverse offerings.

Recent metrics from its Q1 2025 report highlight this momentum. Trading volume has increased across product categories, with futures trading up roughly 31% quarter-over-quarter. The platform’s native token GT has reached an all-time high of $25.96, a 70% rise since the beginning of the year. Total reserves now exceed $10.3 billion, placing Gate.io among the top four global exchanges by reserve size. Quantitative trading strategies have also gained traction, with copy trading volumes up 780%. Meanwhile, the upgraded Launchpool has accelerated the launch of over 140 new projects, and the Pilot Zone now supports more than 1,000 tokens, including high-yield and meme-driven assets.

On the infrastructure side, Gate Wallet now supports close to 200 blockchains, providing users with reliable digital asset management tools. Gate Connect facilitates fiat transactions in 52 currencies across 80 countries and supports over 450 payment methods. New tools such as the Gate Card Silver virtual card and the broader Gate Community ecosystem are fostering user engagement through a variety of branded experiences. These include live broadcasts, blog content, social media, and chat groups across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Gate.io itself.

Through this multidimensional strategy, Gate.io is shaping a dynamic and inclusive Web3 environment. The result is an emerging ecosystem that not only supports but empowers its users—offering tools, access, and experiences that are redefining how communities interact with blockchain technology.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson