Gate Dubai Secures Full Operational License From VARA, Expanding Compliant Presence In Middle East

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate Group announced that its subsidiary, Gate Technology FZE, has obtained a VASP license from VARA, authorizing the platform to provide exchange services and serve institutional, qualified, and retail investors.

Gate Group announced that its subsidiary, Gate Technology FZE—also known as Gate Dubai—has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license. This license, granted under the regulation and supervision of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), allows Gate Dubai to offer exchange services and cater to institutional investors, qualified investors, and retail investors.

The achievement represents an advancement in Gate Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance its global compliance framework.

“We have always adhered to a compliance-first strategy, and Dubai is undoubtedly one of the most forward-looking jurisdictions in the global crypto industry. Obtaining VARA’s full operational license is a critical step in Gate Group’s expansion across the Middle East and the world, and it underscores our long-term commitment to security, transparency, and user protection,” said Dr. Han, Founder and CEO of Gate Group, in a written statement. “We look forward to growing alongside Dubai’s ecosystem and driving further prosperity in the local digital economy,” he added.

Gate Dubai Expands Local Team And Prepares For Official Launch

In addition to obtaining the license, Gate Dubai is focused on expanding its local team and preparing for its official launch. The platform will enable users to engage in crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto transactions, with other users acting as counterparties in these trades.

“We are committed to creating a compliant platform that blends global expertise with local characteristics,” said Gate’s Dubai Head in a written statement. “In full respect of VARA’s regulatory framework, we will continue to deliver secure, efficient, and professional services, injecting new vitality into Dubai’s digital-asset ecosystem,” the representative added.

Dubai, a city where technological innovation and financial freedom meet, is quickly establishing itself as a major hub for the cryptocurrency industry. Gate Group’s decision to use Dubai as its launchpad for the Middle East highlights the company’s recognition of the region’s strong regulatory transparency, innovative spirit, and growth opportunities.

Gate Group has made strides in global compliance, with a presence across the Americas, Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Various Gate entities have successfully obtained regulatory registrations, licenses, authorizations, and approvals in multiple jurisdictions, including Lithuania, Argentina, Malta, Italy, Gibraltar, the Bahamas, and Hong Kong. Additionally, last year, Gate Group expanded its international compliance network by acquiring the Japan-licensed exchange Coin Master.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson