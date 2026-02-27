Gate Booster Launches First Promotion Campaign, Strengthening TradFi Content Ecosystem Development

Gate, a global leading digital asset trading platform, has officially launched the first promotional campaign under Gate Booster, running through March 12. This inaugural phase centers on a TradFi-themed original content initiative, with approved participants sharing a total reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Gate Booster is an incentive platform designed for crypto KOLs, content creators, community builders, and promotional partners. Through standardized task workflows and a transparent reward mechanism, the platform connects promoters with Gate’s ecosystem projects, offering priority access to official campaigns and ongoing incentive support. Its goal is to build a long-term, stable network of promotional collaborations.

In terms of participation, users need to register for the task during the campaign period and publish original TradFi-related content on designated social platforms. Content links must be submitted within the specified timeframe for review. Submissions are evaluated based on quality, and participants who pass the review will receive corresponding rewards. The total prize pool for this phase is 5,000 USDT, distributed on a capped basis, with waitlist and slot-release mechanisms in place to ensure procedural rigor and fair resource allocation.

Focusing on the TradFi theme, this campaign aligns closely with Gate’s recent expansion into traditional financial assets. Gate has significantly deepened its TradFi product matrix, rolling out a dedicated TradFi section and integrating traditional assets across both spot and futures markets. The spot market now supports stocks and metals, while the futures market covers a wide range of assets, including gold, silver, forex, indices, and commodities, as well as popular stocks such as Tesla, NVIDIA, and Apple. Trades are settled in USDT, with leverage of up to 100x, enhancing flexibility for cross-market asset allocation.

As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, Gate leverages the Booster platform to align creator participation with its broader product strategy. This approach not only strengthens market understanding of Gate’s TradFi offerings but also enhances its promotional framework and ecosystem collaboration, boosting community engagement and brand synergy.

The launch of the first Gate Booster campaign marks a further step forward in Gate’s ecosystem development and integrated financial strategy. By advancing a dual-track path that combines content-driven growth with product innovation, Gate continues to expand the connective boundaries between crypto and traditional finance, moving toward a new phase of multi-asset integration and global, collaborative growth.

