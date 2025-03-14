Gasless USDT-TRC-20 Transactions Now Live On Tonkeeper Pro

In Brief Tonkeeper announced that Tonkeeper Pro now supports USDT TRC-20 tokens without requiring the acquisition of TRX.

Tonkeeper Wallet, a platform for TON blockchain, announced that its upgraded version, Tonkeeper Pro now supports USDT TRC-20 tokens without requiring the acquisition of TRX. The transaction fees are covered by Tonkeeper Battery, a feature that can be funded with either TON or USDT.

This service is available for in-app purchases on both iOS and Android devices. The Tonkeeper Battery allows users to preload credits into their wallets, from which transfer fees will be automatically deducted. Additionally, the battery supports a variety of tokens for preloading and facilitates top-ups via bank card through in-app purchases.

“The mission of Tonkeeper is to make crypto payments easy for everyone and everything,” said CEO Oleg Andreev in a written statement. “With USDT-TRC-20 support in Tonkeeper Pro, users can make USDT payments without having to hold TRX on balance: fees are covered by Tonkeeper Battery. Support for USDT-TRC-20 makes it easier for people to gradually transition to USDT on TON, where transaction fees are significantly lower,” he added.

With the addition of USDT TRC-20 support, Tonkeeper Pro further establishes itself as a payments-focused wallet, enabling users to securely send and receive USDT TRC-20 payments across the TON and TRON ecosystems. Tonkeeper Battery ensures seamless transactions without the need to hold TRX for network fees.

A key challenge in Web3 is maintaining sufficient TRX to cover transaction fees. On the TRON network, USDT transfers require energy and bandwidth, which means users either need to use their available bandwidth or purchase additional resources with TRX.

Tonkeeper Battery, a built-in feature that streamlines transactions, removes this complication. It automatically calculates the required energy and bandwidth, covers the associated costs, and processes the transaction—without the need for TRX. Since its launch, Tonkeeper Battery has supported over 9 million transactions, becoming an essential tool for users managing on-chain payments.

In order to access the new TRC-20 feature, Tonkeeper Pro users can launch the desktop wallet and navigate to Settings. After enabling TRC-20, they can charge Tonkeeper Battery with supported tokens or a bank card, allowing them to send USDT TRC-20 payments without needing TRX for transaction fees.

What Is Tonkeeper Pro?

Tonkeeper is a leading non-custodial wallet for the TON blockchain, known for innovations such as Tonkeeper Battery, which helps manage token and non-fungible token (NFT) fees, and TON Connect, providing secure connections to thousands of Web3 apps.

Tonkeeper Pro is the extended version of Tonkeeper, designed for advanced users, including Web3 enthusiasts, DAOs, and businesses that need a powerful and efficient solution for managing digital assets. Tonkeeper Pro offers a range of features such as Multi-Send, Multisig Wallets, Multi-Accounts, Gasless Transactions, Tonkeeper Battery, and Ledger Support. It is available across all major platforms, including iPad, Linux, Web, and Desktop.

In addition to its advanced functionality, Tonkeeper prioritizes strong security for both individual users and project teams. Furthermore, Tonkeeper boasts the largest developer platform on the TON blockchain, with its TON API being used by over 80% of projects in the ecosystem.

