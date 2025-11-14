GAIB Establishes Foundation And Unveils Tokenomics, Allocating 40% To Community

In Brief GAIB has established a foundation and introduced tokenomics to support decentralized AI and robotics infrastructure, align token utility with network activity, and promote ecosystem growth.

Economic layer for AI GAIB announced that an independent, non-profit organization GAIB Foundation, has been established to support the long-term development and decentralization of the GAIB ecosystem, which aims to integrate the economic layers of AI and robotics infrastructure on-chain. GAIB is a protocol designed to enhance open finance within AI and robotics sectors, using its GPU and robotics tokenization model to leverage blockchain technology as a driver of innovation.

The foundation’s role is to manage and promote the adoption of the GAIB protocol by supporting governance, network security, ecosystem growth, and protocol development. It will provide grant funding, conduct third-party evaluations, and guide the protocol toward increased decentralization.

The GAIB Foundation also introduced the GAIB tokenomics. The total supply of GAIB is capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens, with the GAIB token serving as the primary coordination and security asset for the ecosystem. It underpins governance, validator participation, and long-term alignment among infrastructure operators, investors, and the community. The tokenomics are built on three principles: value alignment, network security, and sustainable economic growth.

Users can lock GAIB into vote-escrowed tokens (ve-tokens) to obtain governance rights, allowing them to vote on decisions such as approving new real-world asset classes, implementing new chain deployments, and adjusting protocol fees. The token also secures the GAIB Actively Validated Service (AVS) network through staking and restaking, supporting validator operations, cross-chain transactions, and asset attestations such as proof-of-location, proof-of-custody, and proof-of-workload, with slashing penalties in place for misconduct.

Participants who stake GAIB gain priority access to tokenized GPU tranches, robotics vaults, and AI assets, while active community members and veGAIB voters may receive additional ecosystem rewards. A portion of protocol fees is allocated to validator rewards, treasury reserves, and ecosystem incentives, creating an environment where contributions are fairly rewarded and economic activity is mutually beneficial.

The GAIB token utility will be introduced in two phases. Phase one focuses on governance, security, and ecosystem alignment at token generation. Phase two expands functionality to include on-chain economic activities and value capture mechanisms, which will be implemented with the launch of GAIB Layer 2.

The GAIB token distribution is structured to encourage balanced engagement among contributors, validators, and community members, supporting the sustainable growth of the GAIB Economic Layer ecosystem. The vesting schedule is intended to foster long-term commitment while maintaining controlled circulation during the protocol’s initial development phase.

Under the token distribution plan, Early Supporters and Backers receive 19.82%, Core Contributors 20.7%, the Community 40%, and Growth and Ecosystem initiatives 19.48%.

The GAIB Economic Layer is designed to directly connect token utility with actual network activity and the productivity of AI infrastructure. Revenue from tokenization, data validation, cross-chain verification, and AI infrastructure vaults is regularly converted into GAIB, creating a system where participants are rewarded in alignment with their contributions. As network adoption increases, additional GAIB is utilized or locked for validator, governance, and liquidity purposes, further strengthening the link between ecosystem growth and token utility.

The protocol employs a sustainable, non-inflationary model, with a fixed supply of one billion tokens. After initial emissions to encourage early participation, rewards are derived from measurable AI infrastructure performance and network activity rather than new token issuance. This approach ensures that the long-term value and utility of GAIB are grounded in productive output and ecosystem expansion, rather than speculative inflation.

