GAIB To Host RWAiFi Summit At KBW 2025, Uniting Leaders In AI, DeFi, And Robotics

In Brief GAIB will host the RWAiFi Summit in Seoul on September 25 during Korea Blockchain Week, bringing together leaders in AI, robotics, DeFi, and real-world assets to discuss the future of the AI economy.

Financial infrastructure platform GAIB announced plans to host the RWAiFi Summit in Seoul on September 25th, during the upcoming Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) conference. The summit will bring together top leaders in robotics, AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world assets (RWA) to discuss the future of the AI economy.

Co-hosted by RWA Chain, an ecosystem designed specifically for RWAfi, Plume Network, the universal operating system for intelligent machines OpenMind AGI, and Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 for the AI economy, the event will feature panels covering topics such as scaling robotics into profitable deployment, the intersection of AI and crypto as a new financial primitive, and how RWA can drive DeFi’s next growth cycle.

The list of speakers includes industry leaders from World Liberty Financial, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, Sahara AI, Story, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Injective Labs, Lagrange, Marwari, Aethir, Particle Network, Faction, Amber Group, Hack VC, Animoca Brands, BNB Chain, and others.

Networking Opportunities And Key Industry Partnerships Highlight GAIB’s Upcoming RWAiFi Summit

In addition to insightful panel discussions, the event will provide an opportunity for informal networking during a relaxed lunch, allowing attendees to connect with peers. The summit will take place at Dreamplus Gangnam on September 25th, from 12–5 PM KST, with registration required for all participants.

The event is supported by partners including World Liberty Financial, Arbitrum, Story Protocol, Pendle, Injective, Aethir, Particle Network, and others, with strong backing from leading venture capital firms, media outlets, and community partners.

GAIB is an economic platform that aims to transform AI infrastructure investment by converting GPU-backed assets into income-generating opportunities. Through AID, GAIB’s synthetic AI dollar, investors can easily tap into the AI economy while earning real returns from AI-driven computing resources.

