September 22, 2025

GAIB To Host RWAiFi Summit At KBW 2025, Uniting Leaders In AI, DeFi, And Robotics

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 22, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 22, 2025 at 6:53 am

In Brief

GAIB will host the RWAiFi Summit in Seoul on September 25 during Korea Blockchain Week, bringing together leaders in AI, robotics, DeFi, and real-world assets to discuss the future of the AI economy.

GAIB To Host RWAiFi Summit At KBW 2025, Uniting Leaders In AI, DeFi, And Robotics

Financial infrastructure platform GAIB announced plans to host the RWAiFi Summit in Seoul on September 25th, during the upcoming Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) conference. The summit will bring together top leaders in robotics, AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world assets (RWA) to discuss the future of the AI economy.

Co-hosted by RWA Chain, an ecosystem designed specifically for RWAfi, Plume Network, the universal operating system for intelligent machines OpenMind AGI, and Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 for the AI economy, the event will feature panels covering topics such as scaling robotics into profitable deployment, the intersection of AI and crypto as a new financial primitive, and how RWA can drive DeFi’s next growth cycle.

The list of speakers includes industry leaders from World Liberty Financial, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, Sahara AI, Story, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Injective Labs, Lagrange, Marwari, Aethir, Particle Network, Faction, Amber Group, Hack VC, Animoca Brands, BNB Chain, and others.

Networking Opportunities And Key Industry Partnerships Highlight GAIB’s Upcoming RWAiFi Summit

In addition to insightful panel discussions, the event will provide an opportunity for informal networking during a relaxed lunch, allowing attendees to connect with peers. The summit will take place at Dreamplus Gangnam on September 25th, from 12–5 PM KST, with registration required for all participants.

The event is supported by partners including World Liberty Financial, Arbitrum, Story Protocol, Pendle, Injective, Aethir, Particle Network, and others, with strong backing from leading venture capital firms, media outlets, and community partners.

GAIB is an economic platform that aims to transform AI infrastructure investment by converting GPU-backed assets into income-generating opportunities. Through AID, GAIB’s synthetic AI dollar, investors can easily tap into the AI economy while earning real returns from AI-driven computing resources.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

