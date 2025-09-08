Four Expands Beyond GameFi With Upcoming Real-World Asset Trading On BNB Chain

In Brief GameFi platform Four is set to launch a Real World Assets section, enabling on-chain trading of diverse assets such as equity, dividend rights, mining rights, and intellectual property.

Decentralized GameFi platform Four, known for its Initial Game Offering (IGO), AI, and memecoin initiatives, announced the upcoming launch of its Real World Assets (RWA) section, which will enable on-chain trading of RWAs.

The new section will encompass a wide range of assets, including equity, dividend rights, mining rights, intellectual property, and other diversified categories.

Connected with the fair launch platform Four.meme, Four positions itself as a key GameFi and IGO ecosystem provider, offering opportunities for game developers to introduce their projects on the platform while allowing users early access to innovative blockchain-based games.

Ranked among the top ten projects on the BNB Chain, Four has cultivated a community of over 100,000 token holders and maintains around 30,000 monthly active wallets. Through its token BNX, BinaryX also stands as one of the leading metaverse projects on the BNB Chain, supported by substantial trading volumes and a strong market capitalization.

This latest development represents an important step in Four’s broader roadmap, introducing RWA circulation on-chain while strengthening the link between digital finance and the real-world economy.

RWA On-Chain Trading Gains Momentum As Tokenization Bridges TradFi And DeFi

On-chain trading of RWAs, refers to the process of tokenizing traditional assets such as real estate, equities, and commodities like gold, and enabling their exchange through blockchain-based platforms. By converting these assets into digital tokens, the approach establishes a link between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), allowing for greater liquidity, fractionalized ownership, round-the-clock trading, and wider global accessibility for asset classes that have historically been less liquid or harder to trade.

The ecosystem surrounding RWA tokenization is expanding at a fast pace. Recently, Bitget together with Bitget Wallet introduced live trading of tokenized RWA products, making tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds available to users worldwide.

