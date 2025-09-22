en en
News Report Technology
September 22, 2025

Forward Industries To Launch Tokenized Shares On Solana Via Superstate’s Opening Bell

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 22, 2025 at 10:45 am Updated: September 22, 2025 at 10:45 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 22, 2025 at 10:45 am

In Brief

Forward Industries partners with Superstate to allow shareholders to tokenize FORD shares on Solana, enabling continuous trading, real-time settlement, and use as collateral in DeFi protocols.

Forward Industries To Launch Tokenized Shares On Solana Via Superstate’s Opening Bell

Solana-focused treasury company, Forward Industries announced a partnership with fintech firm Superstate to enable shareholders to tokenize and hold FORD shares on the Solana blockchain. 

Superstate provides technology that bridges traditional financial assets with cryptocurrency markets, offering on-chain equity issuance and tokenization through its Opening Bell platform, as well as tokenized funds such as USTB, backed by US Treasuries, and USCC, designed for cryptocurrency basis exposure.

Under the agreement, Forward Industries plans to acquire an equity stake in Superstate to support the joint development of future products and reinforce its commitment to advancing on-chain capital market initiatives. 

Once launched, shareholders will have the ability to tokenize their FORD common stock via Opening Bell, allowing for continuous trading, real-time settlement, and increased global liquidity. 

In addition, Forward Industries is collaborating with Solana-based lending protocols Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend to enable tokenized FORD shares to be used as collateral within their systems.

Forward Industries Launches $1.65B PIPE To Expand Solana Treasury Holdings

Forward Industries is an international design firm providing services to leading medical and technology companies. For more than six decades, the company has developed and manufactured a portfolio of high-quality products for some of the world’s most prominent brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries launched a Solana treasury initiative aimed at acquiring SOL tokens and increasing SOL-per-share through tailored strategies and active management of its treasury assets.

Recently, the company completed a $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, with additional support from C/M Capital Partners. The funds were primarily used to purchase over 6.8 million Solana (SOL) tokens, representing a total value of approximately $1.58 billion.

Tags:

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.