First Week Of June: Binance Academy And Solana Spark Global Blockchain Growth

In Brief In June 2025, major crypto partnerships across regulatory collaboration, education, payment solutions, trading enhancements, and marketing campaigns are driving innovation, market expansion, and adoption in key global regions.

June 2025 sees major crypto partnerships shaping the industry’s future, from Solana’s regulatory alliance in Dubai and Bitget’s educational initiatives to Binance Academy’s blockchain push in Pakistan. These collaborations highlight innovation, market expansion, and education as key drivers in crypto’s evolving global landscape.

Solana Foundation Teams Up with Dubai’s VARA for Regulatory Collaboration

The Solana Foundation just teamed up with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in a big move signaling closer ties between blockchain projects and regulators in the UAE. Signed by Solana president Lily Liu and VARA CEO Matthew White, their new partnership focuses on four key areas: regulatory education, talent development, the Solana Economic Zone, and data sharing.

Dubai is doubling down on crypto — not by waiting around, but by working hand-in-hand with major blockchain players to shape rules that support innovation and oversight. This approach stands out compared to more hostile regulatory stances elsewhere.

For Solana, this deal isn’t just about compliance — it’s a gateway to a rapidly growing Middle Eastern market and a way to boost support for builders on its platform. Plus, it could set the blueprint for other blockchain-regulator partnerships worldwide.

As Dubai positions itself as a global crypto hotspot, collaborations like this show the future of crypto regulation might be less about crackdown and more about cooperation — a win for both innovation and trust.

RedotPay Joins Forces with Circle Payment Network to Expand Services

RedotPay, a global crypto payment fintech, has partnered with Circle to bring Circle Payments Network (CPN) to Brazil. This move lets RedotPay users send crypto that’s instantly converted to Brazilian Real (BRL) and deposited directly into local bank accounts.

RedotPay blends blockchain with traditional finance to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more accessible—especially for underbanked communities. By tapping into CPN’s global network and real-time settlements, RedotPay cuts down the usual multi-day wait for international transfers.

The new “Send Crypto, Receive BRL” feature launches with subsidized fees, aiming to remove friction in crypto-to-fiat payments. This rollout follows RedotPay’s recent $40 million Series A funding round, fueling its mission to expand global crypto payment solutions.

Users can access the Brazil payment corridor through RedotPay’s app, available on iOS and Android, marking a big step toward greater financial inclusion in Latin America.

Bitget and University of Zurich Launch Scholarship Program for Blockchain Students

Bitget, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, has partnered with the University of Zurich’s Blockchain Center (UZH BCC) to sponsor the 6th edition of the International Summer School—Deep Dive into Blockchain 2025.

This collaboration offers scholarships and career opportunities to blockchain-curious students worldwide, marking a strong step in Bitget’s $10 million Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative aimed at expanding access to high-impact blockchain education.

The Deep Dive into Blockchain program is a three-week immersive course exploring blockchain from academic, technological, legal, and economic angles. Bitget will fund scholarships for up to 10 students covering tuition, accommodation, transportation in Zurich, academic materials, and cultural activities—removing financial barriers so students can focus fully on learning.

Dr. Claudio J. Tessone, UZH Blockchain Center’s chairman, highlighted the partnership as a shared commitment to fostering innovation and global talent in Web3. Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade emphasized the importance of cross-disciplinary education and giving future leaders tools to build responsibly and leave a positive legacy.

The 2025 program will also feature a masterclass by Zade, creating a direct link between industry and academia. Bitget’s involvement goes beyond funding—it’s a strategic move to shape blockchain’s future by empowering the next generation of innovators and thinkers.

Bitget and Kronos Research Join Forces to Elevate Trading Liquidity and Efficiency

Bitget is stepping up its game with a new partnership alongside Kronos Research, a leading quantitative trading firm, to enhance liquidity and improve trading conditions for its users—especially institutional clients. By bringing Kronos’s sophisticated algorithmic strategies on board, Bitget aims to tighten bid-ask spreads and boost market depth across key trading pairs, ensuring smoother, more cost-effective execution for large orders.

This collaboration means less slippage and more reliable price stability for traders, whether they’re retail users or big institutions. Kronos’s expertise will help power deeper liquidity not only in spot markets but also in contract trading, expanding the range of assets supported with smarter, algorithm-driven liquidity solutions.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen sees this as a major leap forward in providing top-tier trading services that meet institutional demands. Kronos CEO Hank Huang praised Bitget’s tech infrastructure, saying it’s a perfect match to deploy advanced liquidity strategies at scale.

As Bitget zeroes in on institutional growth in 2025, this partnership builds on recent innovations like crypto lending and unified accounts, designed to give traders more flexibility and efficiency. With a growing network of over 1,000 institutional partners, Bitget is reinforcing its position as a go-to platform for both retail and institutional crypto trading.

FLOKI Teams Up with New to The Street for High-Impact Ad Campaign

FLOKI has kicked off a major partnership with New to The Street, launching a three-month multi-platform ad campaign to boost awareness of its crypto ecosystem. A big focus will be on the upcoming MMORPG Valhalla, showcased in interviews on major outlets like Fox Business and Bloomberg TV.

The campaign also features commercial spots and eye-catching digital billboards in Times Square, maximizing FLOKI’s visibility. According to Vince Caruso, founder of New to The Street, this effort puts FLOKI front and center on a national stage, reaching a broad financial audience.

FLOKI will headline two monthly TV interviews, potentially reaching over 219 million U.S. households. The campaign’s peak visibility will be at the Reuters 42nd Street Billboard, with ads running 20 times every hour—building hype for Valhalla’s June 30th launch.

By making crypto and asset tokenization more accessible, this campaign aims to connect everyday users with real-world utility and drive broader adoption.

IG Joins Forces with Uphold to Launch Crypto Trading in the UK

IG Group, a leading UK online investing platform, has become the first UK-listed company to offer crypto trading, allowing customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies directly on its platform. This move comes amid growing competition as crypto exchanges like Crypto.com and Kraken expand into traditional financial products, such as stocks and CFDs, challenging established brokers.

Now, IG users can trade a wide range of crypto assets—from major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to smaller tokens—alongside stocks, indices, ETFs, FX, commodities, and derivatives—all in one place. This integrated approach offers a smoother experience without juggling multiple platforms.

Michael Healy, IG’s UK Managing Director, called it a “huge moment” for both IG and UK crypto adoption, emphasizing the importance of regulated, transparent crypto trading. The launch aligns with the UK government’s ongoing plans for a crypto regulatory framework.

Powered by Uphold, which handles transaction execution and pricing, IG’s crypto service is fully integrated into its existing platform and the IG Invest app. Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin highlighted the partnership’s role in expanding crypto access to a broader audience, bridging traditional and digital finance.

Binance Academy Partners with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT to Boost Blockchain Education

Binance Academy and Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom have teamed up to expand blockchain education nationwide. This partnership targets 300 educators and aims to reach 80,000 students across 20 universities by 2026, fostering a new generation of blockchain professionals in Pakistan.

Building on the Global University Outreach Program—a worldwide initiative led by Binance Academy and the Blockchain & AI Technology Center—this collaboration focuses on integrating blockchain into university curricula. Educators will receive specialized training and resources to equip students with relevant skills, preparing them to contribute to both local and global tech industries.

Bader Al Kalooti of Binance emphasized the importance of skill-building in unlocking blockchain’s potential, while Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the initiative’s alignment with Pakistan’s digital transformation goals and the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She praised the program for positioning Pakistan as a hub for blockchain talent.

Since 2022, Binance Academy has already trained over 3,000 students in Pakistan. This latest partnership reinforces Binance’s commitment to fostering innovation and a secure, well-regulated blockchain ecosystem in the country, supporting economic growth and digital empowerment.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson