Following Token 2049 Dubai Cancellation, Industry Focus Shifts To Paris Blockchain Week

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Following the cancellation of Token 2049 Dubai, many digital asset companies are shifting their focus to Paris Blockchain Week in April, which is expected to host thousands of industry leaders and investors.

Following the announcement that Token 2049 Dubai will not take place as planned, numerous companies within the digital asset sector are now reconsidering their strategies for the spring conference season.

For many in the industry, attention is increasingly turning to Paris Blockchain Week, scheduled for April in Paris, which is expected to gather thousands of founders, investors, and institutional leaders from the global blockchain ecosystem.

Now in its seventh edition, Paris Blockchain Week has established itself as one of the premier events for the digital asset industry in Europe, serving as a platform to connect Web3 companies with representatives from traditional finance, technology firms, and policymakers.

The conference will feature speakers and participants from across the global digital asset landscape, including companies such as Coinbase, Binance, Ripple, Circle, and Chainalysis, alongside representatives from major financial institutions including BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, and J.P. Morgan.

Industry Recalibrates As Dubai Event Is Cancelled

With the cancellation of the Dubai conference, many teams that had scheduled meetings, product announcements, and investor discussions around Token 2049 are now reassessing their calendars and exploring opportunities to continue those conversations in Paris.

“It’s always unfortunate when a major industry event has to be cancelled, especially for the many companies and teams who had already planned to be there,” said Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week, in a written statement. “The conversations and collaborations that drive this industry forward don’t stop. We look forward to welcoming the global digital assets community to Paris this April and continuing those discussions together,” he added.

Paris Blockchain Week is set to take place from April 15-16, 2026, in Paris, France, and is expected to host more than 7,000 attendees from across the international blockchain ecosystem.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

