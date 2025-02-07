Flare Unveils Flare Fair, Bringing Gamification To DeFi

In Brief Flare has launched the Flare Fair, a gamified virtual event designed to showcase its DeFi opportunities for both newcomers and experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Blockchain focused on data, Flare announced that it is launching its Flare Fair, a gamified virtual event designed to showcase Flare’s decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities for both newcomers and experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

“Users are encouraged to participate in different pools, which they can claim monthly at portal.flare.network,” said Ami Tsang, Head of Marketing at Flare, in a written statement. “Doing DeFi on Flare should be fun and easy. Since the introduction of the rFLR emission program, Flare’s TVL has climbed 3x to approximately $60 million in just five months! With the opening of the Flare Fair, the steps for participation in Flare DeFi will be greatly simplified and are expected to boost our TVL and ecosystem growth,” he added.

The fair’s microsite operates in “phases,” with each phase introducing new tasks for users, offering themed virtual experiences, and providing access to new decentralized applications (dApps). Users can complete tasks to earn rewards, which include various Flare bounties such as rFLR emissions, FlareDrops, and high Annual Percentage Rates (APRs). The tasks involve staking, lending, or supplying liquidity to platforms on the Flare Network featured on the site. These interactions enhance the opportunity for rewards, including rFLR emissions, drawn from a 510M FLR pool.

With its low fees, fast transaction speeds, and multiple layers of rewards, the fair presents an opportunity for newcomers to engage fully with the DeFi ecosystem, while allowing experienced professionals to maximize their potential rewards.

The fair includes interactive zones where community members can visit the fair. Flare.network to explore unique zones with dApps like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, Clearpool, Enosys, Kinetic, and Sceptre. The tasks within these DeFi zones include activities such as bridging to Flare with Stargate, lending and supplying assets like USDC, USDT, USDX, FLR, ETH, and other tasks that will be added over time.

Flare: Blockchain For Data-Intensive Applications

Flare is a blockchain designed for data-intensive applications, offering an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contract platform optimized to support use cases such as Machine Learning/AI, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, gaming, and social applications. With decentralized oracles embedded in its network, Flare stands out as the only smart contract platform built for decentralized data acquisition, including price and time series data, blockchain event and state data, and Web2 API data. By providing developers with trustless access to a wide range of data and data proofs at scale and with minimal cost, Flare enhances blockchain utility and fosters the development of new use cases.

Recently, Flare announced a partnership with Google Cloud, a major public cloud vendor, to host a Verifiable AI Hackathon at UC Berkeley. This event will explore the potential of verifiable off-chain computing to improve Web3 applications, especially for data-heavy and compute-intensive tasks like AI. Participants will compete for a total prize pool of $100,000.

