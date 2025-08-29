Flare Network Partners With Everything Blockchain To Integrate XRPFi For Institutional Yield Management

by Alisa Davidson by Ana

In Brief Everything Blockchain Inc. has partnered with Flare Network to adopt the XRPFi framework, transforming XRP into a compliant, yield-generating corporate treasury asset.

Flare Network, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on data and interoperability, announced that Everything Blockchain Inc., a US-listed public company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adopt Flare Network’s institutional-grade XRPFi framework for managing its digital asset treasury.

This arrangement positions EBZT among the first US public firms to integrate XRP into a compliant yield-generating structure, following Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC, which earlier this year allocated $100 million in XRP to the Flare Network ecosystem.

This signals increasing traction for XRPFi as it advances toward becoming a standard for institutional corporate treasury yield. XRPFi is designed to establish an institutional framework for XRP, converting the asset into a functional treasury instrument with yield potential. Central to this system is Flare’s FAssets, a trustless bridging mechanism that introduces smart contract functionality to non-programmable assets such as XRP and BTC. Through the combined use of FAssets and the Firelight protocol, Flare’s decentralized restaking layer, EBZT plans to convert XRP into FXRP and deploy it across decentralized lending, staking, and liquidity platforms.

“XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive,” said Hugo Philion, Co-Founder and CEO of Flare Network, in a written statement. “Flare changes that by enabling a compliant, on-chain, non-custodial yield framework designed for corporate treasuries. With VivoPower and now Everything Blockchain, public companies are validating that XRPFi is not just a concept but an emerging institutional standard,” he added.

Everything Blockchain Leverages Flare’s XRPFi To Transform XRP Into Compliant, Yield-Generating Corporate Asset

For Everything Blockchain Inc., the move illustrates a broader change in how publicly listed firms engage with blockchain. The company seeks to demonstrate that XRP can function as a regulated, income-generating asset instead of remaining an inactive reserve.

“This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP—not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc., in a written statement. “Flare provides the infrastructure to achieve this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies,” he added.

As additional public companies adopt XRPFi and allocate millions of dollars in assets to Flare, the network is positioning itself as a foundational programmable utility layer for XRP within institutional finance. The forthcoming rollout of FAssets is expected to broaden these applications by extending similar functionality to other non-smart contract assets.

Flare Network functions as a Layer 1 blockchain designed to integrate digital assets such as XRP into decentralized finance applications. Its smart contract infrastructure creates yield-generating possibilities for assets that traditionally do not produce returns, while maintaining standards that address institutional security and compliance requirements.

Recently, Flare Network partnered with MoreMarkets to introduce the XRP Earn Account, which provides XRP holders with opportunities to earn yield through decentralized finance mechanisms such as lending and liquid staking on the Flare network. The process involves minting FXRP via Flare’s FAssets system, a structure that enables users to maintain control over their assets while simultaneously generating returns.

