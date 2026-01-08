Flare Integrates XRP With Hyperliquid In Inaugural Spot Market Launch

In Brief Flare has launched FXRP, the first XRP spot market on Hyperliquid, enabling seamless, fully onchain cross-chain trading and access to XRPFi DeFi applications.

Flare, a Layer 1 blockchain platform, has announced the debut of the first XRP spot market on Hyperliquid with the listing of FXRP for spot trading, initially offered via an FXRP/USDC pair. This launch represents the first instance of XRP spot exposure on Hyperliquid’s onchain orderbook, broadening cross-chain access to XRP liquidity while preserving full onchain custody.

The FXRP listing is powered by Flare’s FAssets framework and LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token standard, enabling FXRP to move seamlessly across chains, trade on Hyperliquid’s high-performance orderbook, and return to the XRP Ledger as its canonical home through a streamlined onchain process.

“This listing brings XRP into one of the most liquid and performant onchain trading environments available today,” said Hugo Philion, Co-Founder of Flare, in a written statement. “By combining Flare’s FAssets infrastructure with Hyperliquid’s orderbook, we are expanding what XRP can do across DeFi while preserving XRPL as the canonical settlement layer,” he added.

With FXRP available on Hyperliquid, both XRP and Flare users can utilize an institutional-grade spot trading venue offering deep liquidity, tight spreads, and advanced execution tools. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid-native users gain access to Flare’s expanding XRPFi ecosystem without the need for separate onboarding or offchain custody management.

Hyperliquid’s orderbook architecture is designed to provide superior price discovery and execution efficiency compared with automated market maker pools, particularly during periods of high trading volume. This makes the FXRP spot market suitable for various trading strategies, including directional trades, hedging alongside perpetual contracts, and cross-venue exposure management.

FXRP Enables Seamless Onchain Routing Between Hyperliquid And XRP Ledger For Spot Trading And DeFi Access

“FXRP brings a new asset class into Hyperliquid’s ecosystem while remaining fully onchain end to end,” said Dhruv Shah, DeFi Analyst at Flare, in a written statement. “This integration gives traders direct access to XRP spot exposure using the same professional-grade tools they expect from a high-performance orderbook,” he added.

FXRP is implemented as a LayerZero Omnichain Fungible Token, allowing smooth routing to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM and further into its HyperCore environment for spot trading. A dedicated FXRP bridge, powered by Flare Smart Accounts, is planned to enable one-click withdrawals of FXRP from Hyperliquid back to the XRP Ledger as XRP.

After trading on Hyperliquid, FXRP can also be transferred back to Flare to participate in XRPFi use cases such as lending, staking, and other composable DeFi applications. This process allows users to bridge once, trade, and return assets onchain without ever giving up custody.

The listing aligns with Flare’s broader goal of enhancing XRP’s utility as a programmable, multichain financial asset while maintaining the XRP Ledger as the primary settlement and trust layer.

