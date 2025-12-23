Bitget Wallet Integrates Hyperliquid To Enhance Onchain Perpetual Trading

In Brief Bitget Wallet has upgraded its onchain derivatives platform by integrating Hyperliquid, offering lower fees, over 300 perpetual trading pairs, and a professional self-custodial interface to meet growing demand in decentralized trading.

Bitget Wallet announced an upgrade to its onchain derivatives offerings by fully integrating its perpetual trading product with Hyperliquid, currently the largest decentralized perpetual exchange by trading volume. The update introduces reduced trading fees, expanded asset coverage, and a professional-grade trading interface within a self-custodial wallet, reflecting the growing global adoption of decentralized derivatives.

The enhanced perpetuals product is designed to meet the needs of both active retail traders and experienced users seeking centralized-exchange-like execution without relinquishing self-custody. Trading fees for onchain perpetuals now range from 0.06% to 0.09%, and users can access over 300 cryptocurrency perpetual pairs as well as equity-linked contracts based on tokenized stocks and other real-world assets (RWAs). The platform supports leverage of up to 150x and provides key information such as margin requirements, position details, and risk exposure directly at the point of order placement.

“Perpetuals are one of the fastest-growing use cases in onchain finance, but the experience has often been fragmented or overly complex,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “By integrating Hyperliquid directly into Bitget Wallet, we’re delivering a trading environment that combines deep liquidity, low fees, and professional-grade tools in a self-custodial setup that’s intuitive enough for everyday users,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Enhances Onchain Perpetual Trading With Professional Interface, Adapting To Fast Market Growth

Usability and execution efficiency are central to the upgrade. The interface includes a professional-grade layout with customizable candlestick charts and order books, allowing traders to adapt their views to individual strategies. Order placement has been streamlined to reduce the number of steps from application launch to trade execution compared with most wallet-based perpetual products. This design emphasizes Bitget Wallet’s focus on making sophisticated onchain trading tools more accessible while maintaining precision and depth.

The timing of the integration corresponds with accelerating growth in the sector. Onchain derivatives activity is projected to surpass $3 trillion in trading volume in 2025, roughly double 2024 levels. Hyperliquid contributes over 70% of decentralized perpetual trading volume, establishing it as a key liquidity provider.

Bitget Wallet has also experienced fast growth in its own perpetual trading, with volumes exceeding $8 billion in Q4 2025. By expanding its perpetual offerings through Hyperliquid, Bitget Wallet aims to become a primary access point for users seeking onchain exposure to both global cryptocurrency and tokenized asset markets.

