FIFA, MEXC, And More: This Week’s Biggest Crypto Partnerships To Watch

In Brief Last week, leading companies like Kraken, Mastercard, Ripple, FIFA, and MEXC launched major blockchain partnerships to advance Web3 integration with traditional finance and expand digital asset adoption.

From tokenized U.S. stocks to real-world crypto payments, the past week saw industry giants like Kraken, Mastercard, Ripple, and FIFA unveil major blockchain partnerships. These alliances reflect a growing push to merge Web3 innovation with traditional finance—unlocking new markets, boosting utility, and reshaping the future of global digital assets.

Kraken, Backed, and Solana Join Forces to Launch Tokenized U.S. Stocks for Global Investors

Kraken is shaking up traditional investing with a new partnership alongside tokenized equities issuer Backed and the Solana Foundation. Unveiled at the Solana Accelerate conference, the collaboration will bring xStocks—digital representations of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs—onto the Solana blockchain, aiming to give investors outside the U.S. streamlined, borderless access to equities via Kraken’s app.

Backed’s new xStocks brand is designed to let crypto platforms offer onchain exposure to popular U.S. equities. Kraken, the first to launch the product, chose Solana as the foundation thanks to its “unmatched performance” and global developer base. Solana’s infrastructure, known for its speed and scalability, is seen as essential for building internet-scale financial tools.

Kraken’s Global Head of Consumer described the rollout as a way to “deliver something better” than the current slow, expensive, and geographically limited equity markets. Backed’s cofounder added that xStocks could act as a “neutral, public good,” creating a bridge between traditional finance and the DeFi space. Solana’s partnerships lead said this initiative is a leap toward “internet capital markets” that function 24/7 without gatekeepers.

Following its April launch of 11,000+ U.S. equities for domestic users, Kraken now plans global expansion—and may eventually bring tokenized equities to other chains.

Mastercard and MoonPay Team Up to Launch Stablecoin-Powered Payment Cards

Mastercard is partnering with MoonPay to bring stablecoins closer to everyday spending. Together, they’re introducing Mastercard-branded cards that convert stablecoins to fiat in real time—enabling users to shop at over 150 million merchants worldwide, just like with traditional currency.

This move aims to simplify how digital assets are used in daily transactions. By leveraging Iron’s infrastructure—a company MoonPay acquired in March—the cards will turn crypto wallets into functional, bank-like tools. That means seamless payments and global money transfers become more accessible for businesses, online banks, and platforms supporting freelancers, creators, and contractors.

The collaboration taps into MoonPay’s existing network, which connects with over 500 crypto platforms and serves a user base of 100 million. Mastercard’s global reach and trust, combined with MoonPay’s crypto-native tech, aim to bridge the gap between Web3 and traditional finance.

With around 20 million wallets actively transacting in stablecoins monthly—and 120 million holding stablecoin balances—the demand for practical spending options is rising. Mastercard’s EVP of Global Partnerships described this as a move toward “unlocking stablecoin utility,” while MoonPay’s CEO emphasized the goal of making digital money a routine part of life—offering fast, borderless payments with the trust and scale needed for mass adoption.

Ripple Expands in UAE with Zand Bank and Mamo to Power Faster Cross-Border Payments

Ripple is strengthening its presence in the Middle East through new alliances with UAE’s Zand Bank and fintech player Mamo. The move comes shortly after Ripple secured licensing from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), allowing it to deepen regional integration of its blockchain-based payment technology.

By incorporating Ripple’s infrastructure, both Zand and Mamo aim to upgrade their cross-border payment systems—promising greater speed, lower fees, and enhanced transparency. With its network now active in over 90 markets, Ripple is handling more than $70 billion in transactions, positioning itself as a central player in global remittance flows.

Zand is also developing a stablecoin pegged to the UAE dirham, aiming to streamline domestic settlements and support the country’s digital economy ambitions.

Ripple’s regional managing director remarked that the DFSA license enables them to address long-standing challenges in cross-border payments, such as inefficiency and lack of clarity. He noted that interest from both crypto-native and traditional firms reflects Ripple’s growing traction in the region.

Mamo’s CEO emphasized that the UAE’s regulatory environment is a “magnet for innovation,” attracting financial pioneers as the country aims to host over a million businesses by 2030. Both firms see blockchain as key to redefining financial infrastructure in the Gulf.

FIFA Taps Avalanche to Launch Its Own EVM Blockchain for Digital Collectibles

FIFA is building its own Ethereum-compatible blockchain in collaboration with Avalanche, marking a significant shift in its Web3 strategy. The new platform, called the FIFA Blockchain, will become the exclusive home of FIFA Collect—its official digital collectibles initiative. Previously hosted on Algorand and Polygon, the program is now fully migrating, phasing out support for those networks.

The move is designed to enhance performance, scalability, and user accessibility. According to FIFA’s Web3 partner, Francesco Abbate of Modex, the new setup will allow fans to use mainstream crypto wallets and enjoy a smoother experience. He also suggested the Avalanche-powered infrastructure is built with future fan engagement tools in mind, offering longevity and reliability for FIFA’s massive global audience.

Avalanche’s recent network upgrade, Avalanche9000, reportedly played a role in the decision. The upgrade reduces costs and accelerates developer onboarding—key factors for large-scale digital initiatives. The announcement also triggered a 10% price surge in AVAX, Avalanche’s native token.

With over five billion fans worldwide, FIFA is betting big on Web3. The custom EVM blockchain signals its commitment to digital innovation and paves the way for expanded collectibles and fan experiences built directly on its new, high-performance platform.

MEXC and TON Launch $1 Million Crypto Campaign with Zero Fees and 400% APR

Crypto exchange MEXC has partnered with The Open Network (TON) to launch “TON Triumph,” a 30-day global campaign offering $1 million in rewards. Running through June 20, the initiative introduces zero trading fees on all TON pairs and unprecedented staking returns of up to 400% APR—positioning the move as one of the most aggressive user acquisition strategies in the crypto exchange industry.

New users can stake up to 250 TON tokens to access the 400% APR pool, while existing users enjoy passive rewards of up to 8% daily APR and a share of 32,500 TON in spot trading bonuses. A futures trading competition with a 100,000 USDT prize pool further elevates the campaign’s appeal.

The fee-free structure applies to TON/USDT, TON/USDC, and TON/EUR spot trading, plus all TONUSDT futures and TON/USDE withdrawals—effectively removing traditional exchange revenue barriers. MEXC’s infrastructure supports this high-volume, zero-fee trading while managing capped staking pools.

COO Tracy Jin calls the campaign a “strategic inflection point,” redefining exchange-user engagement. The collaboration also boosts TON’s ecosystem, which is tied to Telegram’s vast user base. With quick onboarding and wide accessibility, MEXC aims to drive rapid TON adoption during this limited-time event.

