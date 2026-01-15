FAR Labs Migrates To BNB Chain, Secures Binance Wallet Partnership And Completes CertiK Audit

In Brief FAR Labs has migrated its gaming-focused AI platform from Polygon to BNB Chain, enhancing scalability, security, and community integration while maintaining token utility across its ecosystem.

Unified infrastructure developer FAR Labs has announced the migration of its gaming-focused AI platform from Polygon to BNB Chain, marking a strategic shift aimed at broadening token functionality and strengthening its position within high-activity blockchain networks. The transition is supported by a new partnership with Binance Wallet and follows the completion of an independent security review by CertiK.

The decision to adopt BNB Chain reflects FAR Labs’ emphasis on scalability and practical usage, as the network has emerged as one of the world’s most active blockchains, supported by declining transaction fees, faster block times, and a quickly expanding user base. Within this environment, FAR Labs is working to establish itself as a leading AI infrastructure project in the BNB ecosystem, with long-term plans focused on adoption, integration, and sustained utility growth through 2026.

FAR Labs Strengthens Network Integration And Security, While Maintaining Token Utility Across Ecosystem

The move provides the project with improved liquidity access, closer wallet-level integration, and broader exposure to retail users, while the surrounding ecosystem offers more advanced on-chain tooling and distribution opportunities aligned with FAR Labs’ community-driven development model. Security considerations were also central to the transition, with the CertiK audit completed in late 2025 confirming the reliability of the core smart contracts and earning the project a high Skynet rating. The audit process itself included public engagement initiatives that allowed community members to participate directly through collaborative activities and rewards.

Despite the network change, FAR’s underlying economic framework remains consistent, with token value tied to platform revenue, infrastructure usage, and incentive mechanisms such as staking and node participation. The token continues to function across Farcana’s gaming ecosystem, FAR Labs’ AI infrastructure services, and an expanding range of applications.

“BNB Chain made sense when we looked at the data: strong fee revenue, low costs, and a huge user base. Binance Wallet gives us reach we didn’t have on Polygon,” said Ilman Shazhaev, Founder and CEO of Dizzaract, in a written statement. “And we wanted the CertiK audit done before we made any noise about this. Security has to come first when you’re scaling,” he added.

FAR Labs has maintained momentum despite the typical lull between project cycles, continuing to engage its community and expand activity. In January, the company is organizing trading competitions and community initiatives, alongside heightened on-chain operations linked to its migration to BNB Chain.

