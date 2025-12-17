FAR Token Expands Into AI Infrastructure Through FAR Labs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The FAR token, originally created for the Farcana gaming ecosystem, now powers FAR Labs’ decentralized AI infrastructure, serving as a utility and payment token while maintaining its original gaming functions.

FAR token, initially created for the Farcana gaming ecosystem, is now expanding into decentralized AI infrastructure through the launch of FAR Labs. FAR serves as the utility token for FAR AI, a decentralized computing network designed to run open-source models more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional cloud services, while linking users, node operators, and developers within a single ecosystem.

FAR Labs is developed by Dizzaract, the largest gaming studio in the MENA region. The team has constructed FAR AI as a decentralized compute lattice capable of executing large-scale models, real-time inference, and adaptive game intelligence, with FAR functioning as the primary medium of exchange.

Token holders can stake FAR through a dedicated dashboard to earn a portion of revenue generated by FAR AI and its future applications, with returns derived from company revenue rather than token inflation. An integrated calculator allows users to estimate potential earnings based on the amount staked.

Users with suitable hardware can participate in the FAR AI network as compute nodes, contributing GPU or CPU resources in exchange for FAR rewards, with a dashboard tool available to project expected earnings based on individual device specifications.

FAR Expands Beyond Gaming As Primary Payment Method While Maintaining Original Utilities

The token will also function as the payment method for FAR Labs’ suite of AI applications. The first of these applications, FarChat, described by the team as the “Prompt Brain of the Internet,” allows users to explore the prompts behind AI-generated content and features a marketplace for buying and selling optimized prompts. Access and services within FarChat are paid for in FAR, generating demand and circulating value throughout the ecosystem.

The original utilities of the Farcana token remain active and are expected to expand once the game becomes publicly available. With the introduction of FAR Labs, the token now supports both the gaming ecosystem and the associated AI infrastructure.

“We designed FAR to evolve with what we build,” said Ilman Shazhaev, Founder and CEO of Dizzaract, in a written statement. “Gaming was the starting point, but we always saw the token as infrastructure. We never saw it as only a gaming token. We saw it as the foundation for something bigger. With FAR Labs, that’s happening. Staking, compute, AI applications — all connected through the same token,” he added.

FAR Labs functions as the deep-tech division of Dizzaract, a studio supported by the Abu Dhabi government and employing over 80 professionals across 25 countries. Dizzaract is the developer of Farcana, a TPS shooter featuring digital ownership, as well as GAMED, an AI-driven platform for player identity. FAR Labs builds on this foundation by focusing on decentralized inference and distributed computing infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

