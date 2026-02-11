en en
Business News Report Technology
February 11, 2026

Ex‑GitHub CEO Raises Record $60M To Launch ‘Entire,’ The Next Platform For AI‑Driven Software Development

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 11, 2026 at 8:30 am Updated: February 11, 2026 at 8:30 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 11, 2026 at 8:30 am

In Brief

Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has secured a record $60M seed round to launch Entire, an open‑source platform built to track and manage the growing volume of AI‑generated code that developers can no longer manually review.

Ex‑GitHub CEO Raises Record $60M To Launch ‘Entire,’ The Next Platform For AI‑Driven Software Development

Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke announced that he has secured a record‑setting $60 million seed round for Entire, an open‑source developer platform created to track and manage the rapidly growing volume of AI‑generated code. 

The company is being positioned as an infrastructure layer for a software industry in which agents now produce code faster than humans can review it. 

According to the company, the recent advances in agentic coding models—from Claude Code with Opus 4.6 to OpenAI’s GPT‑5.3‑Codex and Cursor’s Composer 1.5—have accelerated the pace of automated code generation. Developers increasingly orchestrate multiple agents through terminal‑based workflows, while specification‑driven development and parallel agent execution produce hundreds of code variants at once. As a result, large volumes of code are being shipped without human review, exposing the limitations of a software development lifecycle built for human‑to‑human collaboration rather than machine‑generated output.

Entire’s first release, called Checkpoints, is designed to address this gap by capturing the full context of an agent’s coding session. Instead of losing prompts, reasoning steps, decisions, and constraints when a session ends, Checkpoints logs this information as structured, versioned data linked to Git commits. This allows developers to audit how code was produced, trace intent behind changes, and reduce duplicated reasoning across sessions. The tool currently supports Claude Code and Gemini CLI, with integrations for Codex, Cursor CLI, and GitHub planned. 

Entire Sets Out To Build The Next Developer Platform For Agent‑Human Collaboration 

The seed round—led by Felicis with participation from Madrona, M12, Basis Set, 20VC, Cherry Ventures, Picus Capital, Global Founders Capital, and several industry operators—values Entire at $300 million at launch, marking the largest seed raise ever for a developer‑tools startup. 

Thomas Dohmke, who left GitHub last August after four years, has argued that existing platforms were not built for a world where agents write most of the code, and that new tooling is required to ensure developers can trust, inspect, and manage machine‑generated output.

The company frames its mission as building the next developer platform for agent‑human collaboration, with Checkpoints serving as the foundation for a broader semantic reasoning layer that supports multi‑agent workflows and long‑running autonomy.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

