Etherlink Hackathon 2025: Summer Of Code Set To Kick Off With Over $40,000 In Prizes

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Trilitech and Encode Club have launched the Etherlink Hackathon 2025 as part of the “Summer of Code” initiative, offering over $40,000 in prizes across four categories to global developers building on Tezos’ Layer 2 network.

London-based blockchain research organization Trilitech and community-focused platform Encode Club have jointly introduced the “Summer of Code” initiative for 2025, which includes the launch of a new hackathon beginning July 3rd. The event, titled Etherlink Hackathon 2025: Summer of Code, will debut during TezDev, Tezos’ annual ecosystem conference, and is structured to attract global developer participation in building applications on Etherlink, Tezos’ Layer 2 network.

The virtual competition will take place over the course of a month, offering a range of monetary rewards distributed across four thematic categories. Participants will also have access to guidance from individuals experienced in the Tezos network. The initiative aims to highlight Etherlink’s potential as a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and creative technologies.

Developers are invited to explore Etherlink’s key technical features, including sub-500 millisecond transaction finality, minimal transaction costs, and the security architecture rooted in Tezos Layer 1. The hackathon will conclude on August 3 with a final demo day, where selected teams will showcase their solutions in a live presentation format.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened activity within the Etherlink ecosystem. Recent growth has pushed the network’s total value locked (TVL) above $40 million, indicating increased traction among both developers and users. Key milestones contributing to this momentum include the introduction of Oku, a DeFi aggregator that integrates Uniswap v3 capabilities, and the implementation of the Calypso upgrade, which has accelerated smart contract storage performance—up to 30 times faster—and improved overall network reliability.

Etherlink’s underlying architecture is designed to address prevalent challenges in blockchain development. Its non-custodial rollup structure eliminates the need for centralized oversight, while its permissionless node operations allow open participation in network maintenance and security. Governance on the network is decentralized, enabling stakeholders to contribute directly to its future by submitting proposals and participating in voting processes.

Etherlink Hackathon Unveils Four Competitive Tracks With Over $40K In Prizes

The upcoming hackathon is structured around four thematic tracks, each with an identical prize allocation of $8,100. One track invites the creation of decentralized financial solutions within Etherlink’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible framework, encompassing use cases such as lending, synthetic assets, and decentralized payments. Another category emphasizes interactive smart contract-based gaming experiences, ranging from peer-to-peer games to immersive environments supported by non-fungible tokens.

A third track promotes the development of tools and digital assets that enable cultural and collaborative interactions, particularly in the context of creative and inclusive economies. The final category, designed as an open-ended challenge, encourages unconventional or experimental blockchain applications that extend beyond traditional use cases.

Each competitive track within the hackathon offers a tiered prize structure, with $4,050 awarded for first place, $2,700 for second, and $1,350 for third. Additional distinctions include a $5,400 Grand Prize for the Best Overall Project, a $1,350 Community Choice Award selected through public voting, and $1,350 allocated for honorable mentions recognizing standout submissions that may not place but demonstrate notable potential.

Etherlink Hackathon Secures Support From Leading Web3 Partners And Offers Expert Mentorship

The event is backed by several established Web3 infrastructure providers. These include Goldsky for blockchain indexing and data streaming, Sequence for smart wallet functionality and game development, Thirdweb for developer tools and smart contract deployment, and Redstone for access to real-time data feeds. Together, these partners will deliver technical workshops and resources to support participant projects throughout the hackathon.

A diverse group of mentors from within the Tezos ecosystem will be available to assist participants. The gaming and product-related initiatives will receive guidance from Trilitech representatives, including professionals specializing in Web3 gaming and user experience. The arts and culture segment will be supported by figures experienced in digital art ecosystems, offering insight into creative project execution. Overall coordination will be managed by members of Trilitech’s developer relations and product teams, with support across areas such as DeFi, marketing, and infrastructure integration. These mentors aim to assist participants in refining their concepts and addressing both technical and strategic challenges.

Hackathon registration remains open for the duration of the event, and all project submissions must be completed by August 4th at 01:59 BST. The judging process will commence on August 5th, leading up to a final demo day, where selected teams will showcase their work to both judges and the broader community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson