World Of Women Collaborates With Sara Baumann For NFT Portrait Series Celebrating Women In Web3

In Brief World of Women has commissioned artist Sara Baumann to create an NFT portrait series celebrating women builders in Web3, set to mint on Etherlink on February 25.

Community behind the well-known World of Women non-fungible token (NFT) collection announced that it has commissioned artist Sara Baumann to create a portrait series celebrating women builders in Web3.

The NFT collection, which will mint on the Tezos Layer 2 blockchain Etherlink, features portraits of four trailblazing women leaders depicted as Western frontier figures. The artwork emphasizes their contributions to advancing decentralized technology and their role in shaping the future of Web3.

“This collection is more than art—it’s an invitation. By collecting these portraits, participants become part of a movement that actively uplifts women builders in Web3. And for those who collect all four, we’re thrilled to offer exclusive rewards that commemorate their commitment to this mission,” said Taisia Antonova, CEO of WoW, to MPost. “Every collector plays a role in reshaping the Web3 landscape. These portraits honor the pioneers who are forging new paths, and those who collect them signal their commitment to a more inclusive future. With exclusive rewards for dedicated supporters, this initiative isn’t just about art—it’s about action,” she added.

The first series highlights Jill Gunter from Espresso Systems, a protocol for coordinated block building; Winny.eth, creator of the microchip manicure project Chipped; Evin McMullen, co-founder of the decentralized identity platform Privado ID; and Tina He, a developer in the Base Ethereum Layer 2 network. In an industry where only 7% of founders are women, and none have raised over $100 million, these individuals stand as part of a new generation of builders forging their own paths to success.

“These portraits capture more than likeness – they tell the story of women who refuse to wait for permission to build the future,” said Sara Baumann in a written statement. “By reimagining tech leaders as frontier pioneers, we’re making visible the courage it takes to create in spaces where you’re often the only woman in the room,” she added.

The portraits can be collected for free on Etherlink, eliminating financial barriers to entry – a conscious decision that aligns with World of Women’s mission to foster economic inclusion and streamline the onboarding process, making it easier for women interested in cryptocurrency to engage with blockchain technology. This initiative builds on the World of Women’s established ecosystem, which has already allocated $3 million to nonprofit causes and supported over 500 artists. The new NFT series expands the organization’s impact by highlighting the builders who are leveraging these economic tools to drive industry innovation.

World Of Women Welcomes Art Enthusiasts To Discussions, Gallery Exhibition, And Opening Party During ETHDenver

The project will be launched during the ETHDenver 2025. The SheFi Summit on February 26th will feature panels and networking related to the NFT series, while the Nolcha Shows Opening Party taking place the same day will host a gallery exhibition of printed portraits. Minting will open on February 25th at AFFC.club as a free, open edition on Etherlink, with all transaction costs covered by World of Women.

World of Women empowers women to take an active role in shaping the decentralized future by providing access to high-value networking opportunities, transformative experiences, and resources for capital formation. Recognized for its influential digital art collections—World of Women and World of Women Galaxy—the brand has cultivated a global ecosystem that connects its community members through events, hands-on education, and initiatives that foster digital identity development in Web3 and beyond.

Leading up to ETHDenver, WoW has been building momentum with key activations, including its presence at NFT Paris, the launch of the Anti-Farming Farming Club, and the introduction of a new manifesto mint, which remains available on the WoW website. Looking ahead, the organization plans to expand its engagement with a presence at NFC Lisbon in June.

