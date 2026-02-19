ether.fi To Migrate Cash And Card Platform To OP Mainnet In Major Expansion Of On‑Chain Payments

In Brief ether.fi’s migration of its cash and card product to OP Mainnet signals a major shift toward scaling on‑chain payments and expanding its neobanking model across the Optimism ecosystem.

Blockchain project aiming to introduce a new dimension to the decentralized finance ecosystem, ether.fi announced plans to migrate its digital cash account and card product, ether.fi Cash, to the OP Mainnet. The transition marks a significant shift for the service, with roughly 70,000 active cards, around 300,000 accounts, and millions in user TVL expected to move to Optimism over the coming months.

The migration brings one of the fastest‑growing crypto payment products onto Optimism under a long‑term OP Enterprise partnership focused on expanding global payments infrastructure. For Optimism, the move strengthens OP Mainnet’s position as a leading chain for payment activity. As an OP Enterprise customer, ether.fi will operate on a public network with established liquidity, enterprise‑grade support, unified tooling across OP Stack chains, and priority access to new features.

ether.fi Cash combines a credit card and a savings account powered by DeFi mechanisms, enabling users to convert fiat to crypto, earn yield, spend globally, receive cashback, and manage assets through a non‑custodial wallet. Since launching last year, the product has grown rapidly, surpassing long‑standing competitors. The app currently processes about 2,000 internal swaps and 28,000 daily spend transactions, averaging $2 million in volume, with activity doubling roughly every two months.

ether.fi Migration Positions Project For Global‑Scale Payments And Next‑Gen On‑Chain Banking

The project began developing ether.fi Cash in 2024 and determined that long‑term scaling required an infrastructure partner aligned with Ethereum and capable of supporting global payment throughput. Optimism was selected to meet those needs. The migration is expected to provide users with deeper liquidity for swaps, access to a wider range of assets, gas‑covered card transactions, expanded cashback rewards, and a more resilient infrastructure designed for high‑volume activity. The transition is expected to be seamless, supported by Optimism’s established migration processes.

In the second half of 2025, the OP Stack processed 3.6 billion transactions, accounting for 13% of all crypto transactions during that period. OP Mainnet has become a central hub for DeFi activity and a launchpad for consumer and enterprise applications, offering teams the ability to deploy quickly and scale efficiently across the broader Superchain ecosystem.

ether.fi positions itself as part of the next wave of on‑chain neobanking, operating non‑custodially to expand globally, reduce operational costs, and offer more competitive financial products. As part of the integration, ether.fi users will gain access to OP token rewards alongside existing incentives such as cashback, in‑app reward campaigns, travel perks, membership tiers, and premium card options.

For developers building payments, lending, or consumer‑focused applications, OP Mainnet provides the infrastructure, liquidity, and ecosystem needed to move from concept to production‑scale deployment.

