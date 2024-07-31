Doubler Completes Doubler Lite V2 Upgrade, Planning To Release New Version On Manta

In Brief Doubler Lite completed V2 upgrade, which is set to launch on the Manta network at 2:30 AM UTC on August 1st.

Open-source protocol Doubler announced the completion of its V2 upgrade, which will initially launch on the multimodular ecosystem of two blockchains, Manta network, at 2:30 AM UTC on August 1st. Alongside this release, a 20-day Manta Liquidity Airdrop event will begin. Participants in the event will be rewarded through the Four Layers Yield system, which includes airdrops of 200,000 DBR tokens and 100,000 10x tokens.

The primary enhancements to Doubler Lite V2 involve several changes, encompassing the removal of the 10x inflation-deflation feature, the discontinuation of the E token, adjustments to the mint algorithm for the 10x tokens, and modifications to the algorithm for Dynamic Redemption. Furthermore, a new feature for pool expiration has been introduced.

The Manta Liquidity airdrop event includes participating pools like Manta and ETH. The event will commence at 2:30 AM UTC on August 1st and will continue until 2:30 AM UTC on August 21st. Additionally, the C snapshot will be taken at 2:30 AM UTC on August 21st. This event aims to enhance liquidity and provide rewards for participants through these pools.

In order to participate in the event, users will need to hold C tokens in their wallets to qualify for the rewards. According to the DBR airdrop distribution plan, 50% of the rewards will be released at the token generation event (TGE), with the remaining 50% distributed over the following three months. Users have the option to acquire Manta or ETH through the input page to mint C and 10x tokens. Additionally, these tokens can also be purchased from the secondary market.

📢Doubler Lite has completed the v2 upgrade. The v2 version will have its initial launch on @MantaNetwork at 2:30 AM (UTC) on August 1, kicking off a 20-day Manta liquidity airdrop extravaganza.



🎁Exciting Four Layers Yield rewards await, including a whopping 200,000 DBR tokens… — Doubler (@doubler_pro) July 31, 2024

Doubler Lite On Arbitrum One

Doubler Lite represents a protocol designed to separate asset yield rights. It captures external returns using a generalized martingale strategy and allocates its profits and losses in accordance with the tokenization of these yield rights. The purpose is to offer new solutions for risk hedging and return optimization for assets, as well as to provide secondary traders other trading assets based on yield rights.

Doubler Lite is a streamlined version of Doubler, created to simplify user operations while increasing the product’s flexibility and strategic options.

Recently, Doubler announced the launch of Doubler Lite on the Arbitrum One network, enhancing accessibility and performance for its users.

