Doma Mainnet Goes Live, Bringing 30M Domains On-Chain As Tokenized Tradable Assets

In Brief Doma has launched its mainnet, introducing the first DNS-compliant blockchain that transforms internet domain names into programmable, tradable onchain assets.

Organization responsible for the development of Doma Protocol announced the launch of its mainnet, introducing what it describes as the first DNS-compliant blockchain designed for turning internet domain names into programmable, tradable assets. This marks the first instance in which DNS domains can be tokenized and exchanged onchain while still retaining their normal internet functions.

Domain names have long been considered a major digital asset class, with a global market valued in the hundreds of billions and premium names frequently selling for substantial sums. Despite their value, domains have traditionally been difficult to treat as liquid assets, functioning more like static property that could only be held or sold outright. Doma aims to change this by establishing its DomainFi framework, allowing users to tokenize DNS domains, trade them as ERC-20 tokens, move between domain-backed assets and other tokens, and earn fees or utility through staking and liquidity provision.

Tokenization has already been applied to assets such as art and real estate, and Doma extends this approach to the internet’s naming layer. The mainnet release also introduces the first tokenized domains, including Software.ai and Brag.com, which now operate through ERC-20 liquidity pools on the protocol. This enables shared, onchain ownership of premium domains that were previously inaccessible to most market participants.

Doma has also secured partnerships with several major domain registrars, including InterNetX, NicNames, EnCirca, Rumahweb, ConnectReseller, and Interstellar. Together, these partners manage more than 30 million domains that can now be discovered and tokenized through the protocol.

Doma Mainnet To Turn Domains Into Tokenized Onchain Assets

The mainnet establishes a connection between the traditional DNS system and major blockchain ecosystems, making it possible for domain names to be tokenized and used within decentralized finance applications, including onchain exchanges where assets can be traded instantly without creating an account. Through this integration, tokenized domains can now circulate across networks such as Base, Avalanche, and Solana, each of which processes significant trading activity and liquidity. This gives domains immediate access to markets and trading environments that have never existed within the conventional domain industry, removing the need for slow negotiations or broker-driven sales.

Doma is also interoperable with the Ethereum Name Service, marking an important step toward bringing various digital identity systems together under a shared framework.

The protocol relies on infrastructure provided by established industry technologies, including omnichain messaging, modular data availability, wallet tools, rollup architecture, and decentralized RPC networks. These components support a system designed for scalability, security, and reliable production use.

Domain names have long been considered valuable digital assets, but their limitations in liquidity and programmability have prevented broader financial participation. With the arrival of Doma’s mainnet, this asset class shifts into a new phase in which internet domains become active onchain instruments, signaling the beginning of a new era for the internet’s naming layer.

