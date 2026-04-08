Digital Quant 2026 Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Cross-Asset Trading Championship

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Digital Quant 2026 Championship launched with AI-driven and human teams competing in cross-asset live trading over 60 days, aiming to advance next-generation quantitative trading infrastructure.

Digital Quant 2026 Global Quantitative Trading Championship officially commenced on March 30, 2026, in a joint initiative by Barron’s China and DeAI Expo.

The event spans more than 60 days and features live trading across multiple asset classes, including equities, precious metals, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. For the first time, fully autonomous AI Agents, represented by OpenClaw, are participating alongside human teams, creating a competitive environment in real market conditions.

According to the official leaderboard, 27 teams are participating, with a total allocated capital of 6,121,581.21 USDT and cumulative trading volume reaching 48,635,724.88 USDT. The capital turnover ratio is currently approaching 7.94x, with trading activity continuing to increase one week into the competition.

The top-ranked team has achieved a cumulative profit of 36,680.43 USDT, equivalent to a return of 22.69%, while the gap between second and fourth place is only 0.71 points, indicating close competition at the top. Three AI-driven OpenClaw teams have entered the top nine, and all teams within the top 15 are maintaining positive returns, reflecting a phase where human teams are leading while AI teams are steadily closing the gap.

Digital Quant 2026 Establishes AI-Driven, Cross-Asset Trading Infrastructure

The championship is hosted by Digital Quant 2026 and Barron’s China, with co-hosts including DeAI Expo, CGV, NextFin.AI, Oracle, ME Group, Crypto Alpha, and ChainDD. Strategic cooperation is provided by Websea, with partnerships from BS KOL Club and B7 Capital.

The event forms part of the flagship Digital Quant series under DeAI Expo, which focuses on digital asset management and AI-driven quantitative investing. The series is structured around two main components: the Digital Asset Management Forum and the Digital Asset Quantitative Trading Competition.

The 2026 competition represents the world’s first long-duration, live-trading, cross-asset quantitative trading event powered by AI. It integrates on-chain data with global assets, supporting trading on major platforms such as Binance, OKX, Coinbase, and Deribit.

The AI Agent framework, built on OpenClaw, enables continuous strategy evolution, using performance and trading data as the sole evaluation metrics over the 60-plus day period. The championship aims to connect strategies, capital, and markets, establishing next-generation global quantitative trading infrastructure for the AI era.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

