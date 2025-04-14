DFG To Host Exclusive Event For Web3 Leaders At TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit 2025

In Brief DFG collaborated with Jsquare, Soneium, Amber Group, and TEAMZ to host an event at the TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit, aimed at uniting global Web3 leaders and regulators to discuss and influence the development of blockchain technology in Japan.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm Digital Finance Group (DFG) collaborated with Jsquare, Soneium, Amber Group, and TEAMZ to host an event at the TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit, sponsored by Halborn, in Tokyo, Japan.

Scheduled to take place at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, the gathering aims to unite global Web3 leaders and regulators to discuss and influence the development of blockchain technology in Japan.

“We are thrilled to kick off this year’s TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit with our ‘In The Bloom of Web3’ networking event, providing a space for guests to delve deeper into Japan’s growing and thriving Web3 landscape,” said James Wo, CEO and Founder of DFG, in a written statement. “This event sets the stage for meaningful conversations and valuable connections, offering a space for guests to explore Japan’s vibrant and unique Web3 ecosystem. As the industry continues to gain momentum, the event presents a rare opportunity for regulators, thought leaders, and developers to engage in meaningful discussions about the current and future state of the environment, addressing both the challenges and breakthroughs in the future of Web3 and AI,” he added.

Blockchain And Crypto Leaders To Explore Japan’s Regulatory Landscape And Blockchain’s Future At TEAMZ Web3 AI Summit

DFG is a leading global player in blockchain and cryptocurrency investments, managing assets worth over $1 billion. Its portfolio spans various areas within the blockchain space, including public blockchains, infrastructure, centralized finance (CeFi), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming.

Since its founding, DFG has focused on supporting developers and founders within Japan’s expanding Web3 and blockchain ecosystem. With Japan leading in blockchain adoption, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and corporate integration of Web3, this event provides a platform for founders and developers to engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and key influencers.

The event will gather a diverse group of prominent figures from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. Notable participants include James Wo, Founder and CEO of DFG, Angela Tong, CMO of Jsquare, along with several other distinguished guests. Their collective expertise is expected to foster an insightful and engaging evening. Through networking opportunities and stimulating discussions, attendees will deepen their understanding of Japan’s regulatory landscape and explore the broader potential of blockchain technology in the region.

Registrations are currently open and are subject to approval by the host.

