DFG To Host Networking Event For Early-Stage Projects At ETHDenver

In Brief DFG has teamed up with NEAR Protocol and Jsquare to host a “Founder’s and VC Brunch” during this year’s ETHDenver, aimed at providing a dedicated space for investors and early-stage projects to connect.

Global blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm DFG announced that it has teamed up with NEAR Protocol and Jsquare to organize a meetup during this year’s ETHDenver conference in Denver, Colorado.

The event, titled “Founder’s and VC Brunch,” is aimed at offering a dedicated space for investors and early-stage projects to connect. It will provide venture capitalists with exclusive access to pre-screened startups and founders. MEXC Ventures, serving as the sponsor, will facilitate one-on-one meetings with selected projects. Other notable venture capital firms in attendance will include Foresight Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Animoca Ventures, and IOSG Ventures, bringing together a diverse group of influential investors to engage with emerging projects.

“This event presents a unique opportunity for early-stage projects to gain valuable guidance from seasoned industry professionals,” said James Wo, Founder and CEO of DFG, in a written statement.

“Through one-on-one mentoring sessions, projects will have the opportunity to receive personalized, actionable feedback that can help them refine their approach and set themselves up for success. We’re thrilled to be hosting this event alongside NEAR and Jsquare, two organizations committed to supporting early-stage projects that have the potential to drive the industry forward,” he added.

‘Founder’s And VC Brunch’: Exploring AI, Chain Abstraction, And DePIN At ETHDenver

From the beginning, DFG has focused on providing investors and developers with a platform for meaningful conversations about important market trends. This event centers on AI, chain abstraction, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and other emerging areas expected to shape the ecosystem in 2025.

As a prominent event host, NEAR Protocol is leading the way in integrating AI and chain abstraction, aiming to create a developer-friendly ecosystem that facilitates multi-chain interactions. With plans to build the largest open-source AI model, NEAR is dedicated to advancing AI research and its real-world applications. By combining these efforts, NEAR offers a valuable platform for early-stage projects seeking to integrate AI capabilities and enhance blockchain interoperability, making this event an essential opportunity for participants.

Projects interested in taking part have until February 20th to submit their pitch decks. The shortlisted projects will be informed on February 21st and will receive invitations to the event. One-on-one meetings between the projects and venture capitalists are scheduled for February 26th at a historic boutique hotel in downtown Denver.

