DEX Brine Fi Secures $16.5 Million Funding from Pantera Capital, Valuing it at $100 Million

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Brine Fi has secured $16.5 million in funding, with Pantera Capital leading the investment round. Other participants included Elevation Capital, StarkWare, Spartan Group, Goodwater Capital, Protofund Ventures, Upsparks Ventures, and angel investors.

The non-custodial, privacy-focused trading platform powered by the Ethereum scaling system StarkWare reached a valuation of $100 million.

Brine Fi differentiates itself by addressing frontrunning concerns using Zero Knowledge Proofs (zkP) technology powered by StarkWare, ensuring privacy for high-volume orders. Users can trade without gas fees and enjoy minimal trading fees as low as 0.05%. They can also earn rebates on trading fees from referrals and participate in monthly USDC rewards through Brine Fi’s Trading Leaderboard.

Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner at Pantera Capital, emphasized the urgency for a self-custodial execution layer that is faster, more reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective, highlighting the importance of platforms like Brine Fi in overcoming the challenges hindering institutional and mainstream adoption in the DeFi space.

According to CoinDesk, Brine Fi has maintained daily trading volumes of $3 to $4 million. In contrast, the broader crypto market witnesses significant trading concentration on centralized platforms like Binance and Coinbase, with a combined daily trading volume of nearly $11 billion.

DEXs allow users to trade directly on the blockchain while maintaining custody of their assets, offering enhanced security. However, many traders prefer centralized exchanges (CEXs) due to issues with DEXs, such as high trading fees, price slippage, transaction costs, liquidity problems, the absence of an orderbook, delays, and a lack of privacy, which can lead to frontrunning attacks, impacting profits and trade certainty.

Brine Fi’s fundraising comes at a crucial time for the cryptocurrency industry, as venture capital investment in digital asset firms has significantly decreased, and trading volumes on DEXs have experienced a downturn amidst the crypto bear market.